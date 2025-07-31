Department Awards Innovative Soil Health and Agroforestry Practices Grants

July 31, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 31, 2025)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced that 14 projects will receive grant funding totaling $590,000 through its Healthy Soils Competitive Fund. This pioneering grant program provides financial assistance to qualifying farms and organizations—both large and small—to adopt innovative conservation practices that benefit climate, soil, and water.

“Healthy soil is the foundation of sustainable agriculture. Agroforestry practices deepen that foundation by returning trees to the agricultural landscape to enrich ecosystems, protect local water quality, and build resilience for generations to come,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “We are deeply gratified and excited by the enthusiasm and creativity of Maryland farmers who participated in this program”.

Established in 2023, the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund provides winning applicants with up to $50,000 to support three years of enhanced soil health and agroforestry practices. Since its inception, the grant program has supported 53 projects across the state. Innovative conservation practices supported by the fund in Fiscal Year 2025 include:

Equipment and infrastructure improvements to increase pasture rest periods in adaptive grazing—3 projects

Planter upgrades for improved crop emergence when planting green—2 projects

Innovative soil health practices for vineyards—2 projects

Equipment and system improvements to decrease tillage in vegetable production—2 projects

Hazelnut alley cropping in a hay production system—1 project

Silvopasture design consultation for a rotationally grazed dairy herd—1 project

Improved cover cropping and crop rotation practices for small-scale vegetable production—1 project

Expanded leaf mulching for weed suppression and input reduction for vegetable production—1 project

Drone use for expanded multi-species cover crop establishment in row crops—1 project

Maryland’s Health Soils Competitive Fund was developed based on recommendations by the Soil Health Advisory Committee. Funding support is provided by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund and the Moore-Miller administration’s support of the Climate Solutions Now Act. In Fiscal Year 2025—the program’s third year—the department received 57 applications from farmers across the state, with 14 applicants selected for funding. In addition to installing the conservation practices listed above, grant awardees will share progress during the project.

Maryland’s Healthy Soils Competitive Fund will accept grant applications for Fiscal Year 2026 during its annual open enrollment, which will take place for 10 weeks beginning in November 2025. For updates and more information about the program, please visit the website.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept