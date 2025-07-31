Joint Law Enforcement Effort Tracks Down Assault Suspect in Tom Green Co. (West Texas Region)

(Shelby Chappell)

SAN ANGELO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), in coordination with the Tom Green Co. Sheriff’s Office, captured an assault suspect after a miles-long pursuit that ended in Mertzon this week.

On July 30, 2025, at the request of the Tom Green Co. Sheriff’s Office, DPS’ Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) dispatched a helicopter to assist in locating a male suspect who was on the run. The suspect, identified as Shelby Chappell, 30, of Big Lake, violated a protective order against him when he entered his wife’s workplace and assaulted a customer in San Angelo. Chappell fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

DPS AOD began an aerial search in the surrounding area and located a vehicle and driver matching Chappell’s description headed west on US-67 toward Mertzon. Communicating with DPS Troopers and Tom Green Co. Sherriff’s Deputies on the ground, DPS aircrew provided real-time updates on Chappell’s location. After a 12-mile vehicle pursuit, Chappell eventually stopped and was taken into custody without incident. He was subsequently charged with assault and violation of a protective order and booked into the Tom Green Co. Jail.

This joint effort reflects the strong partnership and collaboration between local and state law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and keep dangerous criminals out of our communities.

