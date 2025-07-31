“Free Money” Gang Members Indicted for Committing Murder at Local Shopping Center

Two alleged members of Free Money, a violent Houston-based street gang, were indicted yesterday in the Southern District of Texas for their alleged roles in the murder of one individual and attempted murder of another during a gang-related ambush.

According to court documents, Free Money members and associates engage in robbery, home invasions, drug distribution, and murder. The defendants, Terry Ardoin, 24, and Travonte Ardoin, 27, both of Houston, allegedly committed the murder in connection with an ongoing gang war with a rival group.

On June 24, 2022, in broad daylight, surveillance footage captured the Ardoins following a Chevrolet Equinox into a shopping center parking lot in a Black Nissan Altima. As alleged in court documents, the driver of the Equinox entered a nearby store while the passenger remained in the vehicle. When the driver returned, the Ardoins allegedly exited the Altima wearing masks and opened fire on both individuals.

Witnesses reported hearing numerous gunshots and described the distinct sound of a fully automatic weapon, believed to have been modified with a machine gun conversion device commonly referred to as a “switch.”

Multiple rounds struck the vehicle’s passenger compartment. Houston Police Department officers responded within minutes and found one victim deceased.

Terry and Travonte Ardoin are charged with murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and causing death through the use of a firearm. If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of life in prison or a death sentence. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Houston Police Department.

Trial Attorney Ralph Paradiso of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section (VCRS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Brown for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime Initiative to prosecute violent crimes in Houston. The Criminal Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas have partnered, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, to confront violent crimes committed by gang members and associates through the enforcement of federal laws and use of federal resources to prosecute the violent offenders and prevent further violence.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.