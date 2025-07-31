Governor Katie Hobbs Requests Federal Government Reimbursement for over $700 Million in Border Security Spending

Phoenix, AZ – In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Governor Katie Hobbs requested reimbursement for over $700 million in border-security related expenses the State of Arizona has incurred since January 20, 2021. The request follows the passage of H.R. 1, which allocates In a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Governor Katie Hobbs requested reimbursement for over $700 million in border-security related expenses the State of Arizona has incurred since January 20, 2021. The request follows the passage of H.R. 1, which allocates funding to reimburse states for spending on border security. “Arizona is committed to securing our border and combating drug and human trafficking in our communities,” Governor Katie Hobbs wrote in the letter to Secretary Noem. “As Governor, I’ve been proud to partner with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials on Task Force SAFE, which is stopping millions of fentanyl pills and thousands of pounds of drugs from flowing into our country. Additionally, your partnership on Operation Desert Guardian has been essential in our efforts to combat cartel operations in the State of Arizona. By working together to deliver on our shared goals, we are making substantial progress in securing the border and curtailing border-related crime. “Because of these actions and others, since January 20, 2021, the State of Arizona has appropriated and encumbered $759,693,277.52 in border security-related expenses. In accordance with my statutory obligation under Arizona Revised Statutes § 26-105(E), and provisions in the recently passed H.R. 1, I respectfully request that the federal government consider reimbursing Arizona for these expenses.” Border security-related expenses include: Over $695 million to support local law enforcement in combating border-related crime.

Over $49 million to support operations coordinated between state and federal law enforcement officials, including Task Force SAFE, Operation Desert Guardian, and other border drug interdiction activities.

Over $14.6 million for personnel support at the international ports of entries.

READ the letter from Governor Katie Hobbs to Secretary Noem. READ the full spreadsheet of expenses.

