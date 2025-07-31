PHOTO RELEASE: Secretary Noem Meets with Chilean Leaders to Discuss Mutually Beneficial Information Sharing in Fight Against Illegal Immigration, Crime

America and Chile deepen mutual commitment to security

SANTIAGO, CHILE – Today, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with Chilean Minister of Public Security Luis Cordero Vega, Attorney General Ángel Valencia, and Minister of Justice Jaime Gajardo Falcón for the first time to discuss how the two countries can work together to deter illegal immigration, how Chile can maintain compliance with the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, and how the two countries can increase law enforcement cooperation to facilitate lawful travel and crackdown on criminals entering America.

“Today, America and Chile deepened our mutual commitment to security by discussing how we can work together on several key information sharing initiatives in the near future,” Secretary Noem said in a statement. “I am proud to announce that we signed a letter of intent for continued partnership on Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert (BITMAP) that will expand this vital data sharing program into new area. Chile also deserves applause for its efforts to stay compliant with our Visa Waiver Program and for its law enforcement’s efforts to stop criminals heading towards America from traveling through its country.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Chilean Minister of Public Security Luis Cordero Vega, and Minister of Justice Jaime Gajardo Falcón

Secretary Noem and Chilean officials moved one step closer to a BITMAP memo of understanding by signing a letter of intent that represents Chile and the U.S.’s desire to continue these efforts.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signs BITMAP letter of intent

Chile also committed to accepting all ICE charter flights and enrolling in Electronic Nationality Verification (ENV) and our Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) programs. Chile will continue to be key a member of the U.S. Visa Waiver Program and has been a valued partner for law enforcement efforts in the region.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Chilean Minister of Public Security Luis Cordero Vega hold a bilateral meeting

The U.S. looks forward to continuing information sharing, engaging in joint law enforcement training exercises, and looking for new ways to build upon its relationship with Chile.

