Governor Hochul Calls to End Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

“The arrival of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Israel today must serve as a turning point for the crisis in Gaza. The reports that continue to emerge are harrowing, and I am calling for Israel to work with the United States and the international community to immediately ensure sustained humanitarian aid can reach civilians. Allowing innocent children to starve to death is simply unconscionable, and as a mother, my heart is broken by these images of famine.

“I have always been a strong supporter of Israel. I visited Kfar Aza in the immediate aftermath of October 7th, mourned with families who had lost loved ones to the attacks by Hamas, and in the more than 600 days since, I have continued to advocate for the release of all hostages.

“But support for the people of Israel also requires us to demand that the Israeli government do what is right. At the same time, we must continue to demand that Hamas release all hostages and finally bring an end to this conflict. This humanitarian crisis has gone on for too long, and it is time to secure a lasting peace that protects the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians.”