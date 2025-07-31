Austin Action Fest 2025 Unveils Exciting Lineup - Film Premieres, Stunt Training, Networking Parties And More

Be where the Action Is!

Austin Action Fest 2025, Aug 8-10, features 50 films, Finding Solace premiere, stunt training with Keith Vitali, Keith Strandberg and Grandmaster Samuel Harris,

Everybody talks about show business. But if we can't do Business, There is No Show!” — Lord Benjamin N. Redic II

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AUSTIN ACTION FEST & MARKET 2025: A CELEBRATION OF ACTION CINEMA AND STUNT TRAININGExploring High-Octane Films and Elite Skills in Austin, TexasThe Austin Action Fest & Market (AAF) 2025, set for August 8-10, 2025, in Austin, Texas, will deliver an exhilarating weekend of action cinema and stunt training directed by Lord Benjamin N. Redic II. This IMDb-qualifying event, hosted at Galaxy Highland Theatre Austin and Jungle Movement Academy, offers a platform for fans, filmmakers, and aspiring stunt performers to connect, learn, and celebrate high-octane storytelling. AAF 2025 features in-person and virtual film screenings, educational panels, networking opportunities, an open casting call and a hands-on stunt training intensive. For details on tickets, submissions, and sponsorship opportunities , visit [www.austinactionfest.com]( https://austinactionfest.com ).### Film Festival: A Showcase of Action Cinema and Industry InsightsThe AAF 2025 film festival, held at Galaxy Highland Theatre Austin, will present approximately 50 projects from filmmakers worldwide, spanning action, kung fu, shooters, thrillers, and horror genres. The festival celebrates diverse, adrenaline-pumping narratives while fostering industry connections through screenings, panels, and networking events. Key highlights include:- **Special Premiere Screening of *Finding Solace***: On Saturday, August 9, 2025, this anticipated film by Maurice Moore, featuring Kelly Dealyn, Marissa Falsone, Maurice Moore, and Peggy Schott, is nearing capacity, signaling strong audience interest.- **Special Screening of *No Retreat, No Surrender 1 and 3***: This 1986 cult classic will be revisited, with martial arts icon Keith Vitali and screenwriter Keith W. Strandberg participating in a Q&A to discuss its enduring martial arts legacy.- **Documentary Trailer: *The Untold Story of No Retreat, No Surrender***: Attendees can explore the history behind the iconic film, offering rare insights into its production and impact.- **Educational Panels**: Industry experts, including distributor and stunt coordinator Janell Vela-Smith, will lead discussions on action filmmaking and distribution. Vela-Smith is offering a special distribution deal to one winning filmmaker, providing a valuable opportunity for emerging talent. Additional panels will connect attendees with industry leaders, sharing insights into creating compelling action content.- **Networking Hub**: The festival facilitates connections among filmmakers, stunt performers, and industry professionals at Galaxy Highland Theatre and through multiple networking mixers. Both in-person and virtual participation options ensure accessibility for a global audience.“AAF 2025 aims to foster a community that inspires the future of action cinema,” says Lord Benjamin N. Redic II, Festival Director.### Stunt Training Intensive at Jungle Movement AcademyOn Sunday, August 10, 2025, Jungle Movement Academy will host a stunt training intensive, welcoming both beginners and seasoned performers. Led by a distinguished group of instructors, this event offers practical training in film fighting, falling, parkour, and tactical movement. The instructor lineup includes:- **Keith W. Strandberg**: Screenwriter of *No Retreat, No Surrender* and producer of nine action films, bringing over 40 years of industry expertise.- **Keith Vitali**: A World Karate Champion (1978-1980), Black Belt Hall of Fame inductee, and actor in *Revenge of the Ninja* and *No Retreat, No Surrender 3*.- **Samuel Harris**: Grandmaster Samuel Harris under the Ip Man lineage, and his indoor student **Steven Nativi**.- **Joshua Paul Purvis**: A Texas-based stunt performer and film fighting instructor at Carol Hickey Acting Studio and Jungle Movement Academy, coordinating the intensive.- **Lexter Alberto Rivera-Santana**: A versatile stuntman with experience as a stunt double on Marvel’s *Runaways*, specializing in wires, fighting, and falls.- **Mark Cabrera**: With a decade in boxing and kickboxing, plus experience in MMA and film fight choreography, Cabrera offers technical expertise.- **Cotie Domm**: A U.S. Army Sniper veteran and cybersecurity expert, integrating tactical training focused on room clearing.- **Josh Grant**: Specialist in parkour, tricking, and dynamic movement, enhancing the workshop’s scope.-**Hector Gonzales**: An award-winning stunt coordinator with *Faux Fighting*“Jungle Movement Academy provides a space to develop your movement ability in so many ways,” says Joshua Paul Purvis.### Learn More and Get InvolvedAAF 2025 combines cinematic showcases with practical training, making it a must-attend for cinema enthusiasts and aspiring professionals. With the stunt intensive discount rate ending soon and *Finding Solace*’s premiere nearing capacity, early registration is encouraged. Businesses interested in sponsorship can find more information at www.AustinActionFest.com

Austin Action Fest Highlight Reel!

