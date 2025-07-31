Veteran Health Equity Leader Brian Toomey to join Mission Mobile Medical as Executive in Residence

Logo

Former CEO of Piedmont Health Services joins EIR cohort to strengthen community health partnerships.

Brian has led some of the most respected community health systems in the country and knows firsthand what it takes to balance mission with execution. He brings dedication and a systems-level mindset.” — Amanda LeFever, President and CFO Mission Mobile Medical

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Toomey, MSW, is joining Mission Mobile Medical Group as the newest member of its inaugural Executive in Residence (EIR) Program.Toomey is a nationally recognized advocate for healthcare access and equity, having served for more than two decades as CEO of Piedmont Health Services (PHS) in North Carolina. Under his leadership, PHS expanded to 10 accredited community health centers and two PACE sites, serving over 50,000 patients annually with integrated, community-rooted care. His work earned him the Boston College Distinguished Alumnus Award and induction into the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) Grassroots Hall of Fame."Brian has dedicated his entire career not just talking about access and equity, but to building partnerships to make it happen,” said Dawn Berg, Vice President of Community Health Alliances at Mission Mobile Medical. “He understands what it takes to turn intention into impact, and his insights will be key as we continue expanding our model nationwide."Mission Mobile’s EIR Program embeds experienced healthcare leaders directly into the company’s strategic and operational core. Each Executive in Residence advises on national expansion, delivery frameworks, and partnership models, while mentoring rising leaders and helping shape practical, outcome-focused systems for vulnerable populations.Toomey is the second leader to be announced as part of the program, joining David B. Vliet, BHA, MBA, a nationally recognized innovator in health systems and former CEO of LifeLong Medical Care. Additional appointments will be announced in the coming weeks.“This team is bringing healthcare to people in a way that is not just innovative, it’s urgent and necessary,” said Brian Toomey. “In my years leading community health center programs and working with rural communities, I’ve seen what happens when we wait for the system to catch up. Mission Mobile Medical’s model doesn’t wait. It delivers, and I’m honored to support its mission and impact.”Mission Mobile Medical supports a network of over 250 mobile healthcare programs across 42 states and Canada, collaborating with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) to design and deploy Primary Care Satellite Clinics that deliver comprehensive care directly to communities.By leveraging AI-driven analyses of claims and EHR data, Mission Mobile Medical pinpoints high-need communities and deploys Satellite Clinics in trusted local settings. The Networks aggregate sparse populations and provide comprehensive primary, preventive, and behavioral care, addressing long-standing challenges such as transportation barriers, provider shortages, and the rising burden of chronic disease.Amanda LeFever, President and CFO of Mission Mobile Medical Group, emphasized the strategic alignment of Toomey’s experience with the company’s goals:"Brian has led some of the most respected community health systems in the country and knows firsthand what it takes to balance mission with execution. He brings a fierce dedication to the people we serve and a systems-level mindset that will help us advance partnerships, expand reach, and deliver outcomes that matter."Mission Mobile Medical launched the Executive in Residence Program in 2025 to incorporate frontline expertise into its core operations as it scales to meet the increasing demand for rural and community-based health solutions. The cohort combines decades of leadership experience across Medicaid and Medicare health plans, FQHC systems, rural health innovation, and value-based care, and will play a vital role in shaping the future of a data-driven, decentralized, and outcomes-focused delivery network.###About Mission Mobile Medical GroupMission Mobile Medical Group supports the world’s largest network of mobile healthcare programs (250 operational sites in 42 states and Canada). As a B-Corp, the company partners with MCOs that are frustrated with efforts to implement scalable care delivery programs in rural and underserved populations. The model improves rural network adequacy and equips and empowers local providers to assist MCOs in enhancing engagement with beneficiaries. The results are rapid, significant, and sustainable improvements in key Quality measures, including reductions in unnecessary Emergency Department visits, improved Controlled Blood Pressure and Controlled Diabetes, prenatal and postnatal Care, and behavioral health screenings and treatments.

