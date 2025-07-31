Governor Kotek Signs Bills to Support Public Schools, Improve Student Outcomes

Eugene, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek commemorated the signing of Senate Bill 141, House Bill 2140, House Bill 3037, and House Bill 3040, all bipartisan legislation aimed at improving Oregon students’ academic outcomes. She signed the bills alongside advocates, legislators, and local leaders.

“Getting public education right is one of the biggest promises we make to Oregonians. Students and families want quality schools that work for them,” Governor Kotek said. “Since day one, improving our schools has been a top priority in my administration. This suite of bills builds on the fundamentals, making sure schools are reliably resourced and held accountable for improving student outcomes.”

Bethel School District hosted the event at Prairie Mountain K-8 School. Before the event, the Governor visited the school’s summer learning program, dropping into classes to say hello to educators and students. In April, Governor Kotek signed bills to fund summer learning programs this year and the next two summers.

During the program, the Governor spoke alongside Speaker Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene and Veneta); Kraig Sproles, Superintendent of Bethel School District; Whitney Grubbs, Executive Director of Foundations for a Better Oregon (FBO); Debbi Holte, a teacher and literacy coach for Bethel School District; Leah Emmitt, a parent of an Oregon student; and a fifth grader named Stanley.

“This session, the Oregon legislature passed game-changing legislation to ensure a high-quality education for every Oregon student. The bills signed today by Gov. Kotek are key components of that work,” Speaker Fahey said. “From strengthening teacher preparation and licensing, to investing in evidence-based approaches to early literacy, to creating new tools to hold both school districts and our state education department accountable to student outcomes — these bills will help our school districts ensure that every student, in every corner of the state, gets the foundation they need to succeed.”

House Bill 2140, coupled with a historic $11.36 billion for the State School Fund (Senate Bill 5516) in 2025-27, provides better financial stability for school districts, delivering on the Governor’s promise to educators and districts. The bill codifies an updated process for calculating the State School Fund to provide more accurate and predictable funding for K-12 public education across Oregon.

“As a parent of a struggling reader, I know every year without results in the classroom is a year of lost potential that will affect my child for years to come,” Leah Emmitt said. “I’m proud to have a governor that is so committed to ensuring our schools perform to their highest potential. That's the accountability that students deserve. That teachers deserve. That families deserve. And it does right by our kids.”

Senate Bill 141 makes sure state dollars go effectively toward student success. The bill streamlines Oregon’s education accountability system and reduces bureaucratic burden to allow leaders to focus on priorities that increase student outcomes and ensure investments translate into high-quality instruction for every student across the state.

“Oregonians know a strong public education is key to a strong economy, healthy communities, a durable democracy, and a secure future,” Whitney Grubbs said. “With Senate Bill 141, we are finally building a statewide K-12 accountability plan that will guide and support all 197 school districts to improve. By setting high expectations, following the data, and investing smarter, Oregon can accelerate learning for every child in every community, no matter their identity, zip code, or life circumstances.”

House Bill 3037 also reduces administrative burden for small and rural school districts so more time can be spent directly supporting students, families, educators, and staff. It empowers the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to modify grant applications, reporting requirements, and establish funding floors across multiple programs for small districts.

“We appreciate the Governor's adjustment to the current service level, and we also deeply believe that linking investments in education with accountability measures is how we can show our community that we are spending those dollars wisely – this is a really strong pairing,” Superintendent Kraig Sproles said. “We also appreciate the Governor's leadership in championing early literacy. Here in Bethel, I believe the investments in early literacy have changed the life trajectory of our students.”

House Bill 3040 builds on the Governor’s 2023 Early Literacy Success Initiative to help every child in Oregon read and write with confidence and competence, strengthening and refining the program. The legislature infused the initiative with an additional $13 million in the ODE budget (Senate Bill 5515).

“One of our most joyful moments this summer was witnessing some of our most vulnerable students read their first complete sentence out loud,” Debbi Holte said. “Today we are commemorating a step toward an Oregon in which every child, no matter their zip code, learns to read. When we get early literacy right, we transform lives, families, and the social and economic prosperity of our state.”

“I'm 10 years old. I'm going into fifth grade this fall,” Stanley said. “Learning to read gives me confidence and means I can grow up to do whatever I want to. Thank you for caring about schools and working to make them better.”

