Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,687 in the last 365 days.

Nova Lux DR Properties Launches Wellness Seal of Distinction Communicating a New Standard in Modern Luxury

Nova Lux Seal of Distinction

Nova Lux Wellness Seal of Distinction – a mark of luxury properties designed to nurture well-being, nature, and luxury living in the Dominican Republic.

Biophilic design

The Nova Lux Wellness Seal marks properties where beauty, nature, and wellness come together to nourish the body and soul.

Room focused on relaxation and luxury

An 8-pillar certification is given to those properties that embody the highest standards of holistic living.

Marnia in Dominican Republic

Nova Lux DR Properties specializes in high-return, design-forward villas and condos across the Dominican Republic.

Palm trees on beach

The Nova Lux seal offers a unique value proposition for conscious developers, investors, and real estate buyers seeking more than just square footage, they seek meaning, vitality, and legacy.

Nova Lux DR launches its Wellness Seal, certifying Dominican Republic properties that unite luxury living, nature, and holistic well-being.

The Nova Lux Wellness Seal redefines luxury, marking properties that honor location, blend indoor-outdoor spaces, use local materials, and restore the human spirit.”
— Kathy Colon, founder of Nova Lux
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Lux DR Properties, the emerging leader in luxury wellness real estate in the Dominican Republic, announces the official launch of the Nova Lux Wellness Seal of Distinction. The Seal acknowledges properties at the forefront of wellness and communicates to clients that the residences and hotels have been thoroughly vetted for a new standard of luxury living.

Rooted in architecture that embraces nature, biophilic design, emotional well-being, and aging in place, the certification distinguishes villas, condos, and boutique hotels that nourish the body and soul, creating spaces where beauty and wellness converge in interior and exterior spaces.

The Nova Lux seal offers a unique value proposition for conscious developers, investors, and real estate buyers seeking more than just square footage , they seek meaning, vitality, and legacy.

Communicating Wellness as a Driver of Luxury Real Estate
“Luxury properties have been redefined. When someone sees the Nova Lux DR Properties Wellness Seal of Distinction they understand that the property will be beautiful and has special attention paid to the location, the synergy between in the inside and outside spaces, the use of local materials, and a sense of restoring the human spirit,” says Kathy Colon, founder of Nova Lux.

An 8-pillar certification is given to those properties that embody the highest standards of holistic living. Properties are certified if they incorporate:
- Immersion in Nature
- Wellness-Centered Architecture & Design
- Pathways to Move, Reflect & Connect
- Access to Sacred Waters
- Nutritious & High-Vibration Nourishment
- Mind-Body-Spirit Wellness Spaces
- Community & Connection
- Spiritual & Emotional Rituals

“As wellness becomes the new luxury, our mission is to create properties that feel like soul homes,” Colon adds. “This is for the visionary few who know their spaces should heal, inspire, and last for generations or have generations live with them.”

About Nova Lux DR Properties
Nova Lux DR Properties specializes in high-return, design-forward villas and condos across the Dominican Republic, providing concierge-level support and bespoke services including interior styling, Feng Shui consulting, and investment strategy. For private showings, investment consultations, or additional information, please visit www.novaluxdrproperties.com or follow @novaluxdrproperties on Instagram.

Nataly Blumberg
NB Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nova Lux DR Properties Launches Wellness Seal of Distinction Communicating a New Standard in Modern Luxury

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more