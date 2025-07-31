Governor Stein Announces Nearly $11 Million for Great Trails State Program Projects in the Piedmont

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded nearly $11 million to trail development and restoration projects in the Piedmont. The General Assembly authorized these funds as part of the Great Trails State Program.

“The Piedmont is known for its cities and world-class universities, but from Pilot Mountain to the Haw River, it’s also home to some of our state’s most amazing wildlife and natural wonders,” said Governor Stein. “This funding will spur local tourism and encourage more people to explore North Carolina’s incredible beauty.”

“Trails bring outstanding benefits to both urban and rural communities, boosting tourism and economic development,” said Pamela B. Cashwell, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This generous funding, made possible by the N.C. General Assembly, will help transform the state trails system in the Great Trails State.”

The General Assembly established the Great Trails State Program in 2023, representing a historic investment of $25 million in North Carolina trails. The program offers matching grants to North Carolina local governments, public authorities, NC Regional Councils of Government, and nonprofit organizations.

These awards include projects at more than 70 local trails throughout the state, helping to solidify North Carolina as the Great Trails State. In the Piedmont, 37 local trail projects will benefit from $10,923,111 in Great Trails State Program funding, including improvements to the Haw River State Trail and maintenance on the American Tobacco Trail. Governor Stein previously announced more than $13 million in funding to create and restore trails in western and eastern North Carolina.

“The 125 member organizations of the Great Trails State Coalition thank the North Carolina General Assembly for creating and funding the Great Trails State Program,” said Palmer McIntyre, director of the N.C. Great Trails State Coalition. “This visionary investment in all types of trails across the state will deliver transformative economic, health, and quality-of-life benefits for communities of all sizes. The Coalition will continue to work alongside N.C. State Parks to support this program.”

Local communities applied for grants to fund new trail development or to extend existing trails. This includes paved trails or greenways, natural surface trails, biking trails, equestrian trails, and any other type of trail the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recognizes. Projects could include planning and feasibility studies, design and engineering, acquisition of land for trail development, trail construction, and maintenance of existing trails. Applicants were required to provide matching funds, based on their county tier designation. The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation received 89 applications requesting $28 million, and 79 projects were selected. More than $44.5 million was provided in matching funds for a total trails investment exceeding $69.3 million.

Piedmont North Carolina grant recipients and amounts: