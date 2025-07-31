Governor Stein Announces Nearly $11 Million for Great Trails State Program Projects in the Piedmont
Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has awarded nearly $11 million to trail development and restoration projects in the Piedmont. The General Assembly authorized these funds as part of the Great Trails State Program.
“The Piedmont is known for its cities and world-class universities, but from Pilot Mountain to the Haw River, it’s also home to some of our state’s most amazing wildlife and natural wonders,” said Governor Stein. “This funding will spur local tourism and encourage more people to explore North Carolina’s incredible beauty.”
“Trails bring outstanding benefits to both urban and rural communities, boosting tourism and economic development,” said Pamela B. Cashwell, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This generous funding, made possible by the N.C. General Assembly, will help transform the state trails system in the Great Trails State.”
The General Assembly established the Great Trails State Program in 2023, representing a historic investment of $25 million in North Carolina trails. The program offers matching grants to North Carolina local governments, public authorities, NC Regional Councils of Government, and nonprofit organizations.
These awards include projects at more than 70 local trails throughout the state, helping to solidify North Carolina as the Great Trails State. In the Piedmont, 37 local trail projects will benefit from $10,923,111 in Great Trails State Program funding, including improvements to the Haw River State Trail and maintenance on the American Tobacco Trail. Governor Stein previously announced more than $13 million in funding to create and restore trails in western and eastern North Carolina.
“The 125 member organizations of the Great Trails State Coalition thank the North Carolina General Assembly for creating and funding the Great Trails State Program,” said Palmer McIntyre, director of the N.C. Great Trails State Coalition. “This visionary investment in all types of trails across the state will deliver transformative economic, health, and quality-of-life benefits for communities of all sizes. The Coalition will continue to work alongside N.C. State Parks to support this program.”
Local communities applied for grants to fund new trail development or to extend existing trails. This includes paved trails or greenways, natural surface trails, biking trails, equestrian trails, and any other type of trail the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources recognizes. Projects could include planning and feasibility studies, design and engineering, acquisition of land for trail development, trail construction, and maintenance of existing trails. Applicants were required to provide matching funds, based on their county tier designation. The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation received 89 applications requesting $28 million, and 79 projects were selected. More than $44.5 million was provided in matching funds for a total trails investment exceeding $69.3 million.
Piedmont North Carolina grant recipients and amounts:
- Alamance County: Alamance County, $150,000 for HRST - Riverwide Enhancements
- Alamance County: Alamance County, $190,000 for Shallow Ford Expansion and Enhancements
- Cabarrus County: City of Concord, $500,000 for Concord McEachern Greenway Extension
- Cabarrus County: City of Kannapolis, $145,000 for Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway Phase 2
- Chatham County: Chatham County, $251,294 for Haw River State Trail Pegg Tract Improvements
- Chatham County: Chatham County, $75,000 for Deep River State Trail Feasibility Study for Chatham County
- Davidson County: City of Thomasville, $100,000 for Memorial Park Drive Greenway Expansion Design & Engineering
- Durham County: City of Durham, $500,000 for American Tobacco Trail Maintenance
- Durham County: Durham County, $500,000 for Durham-to-Roxboro Rail Trail Corridor Acquisition
- Durham and Wake County: Triangle Land Conservancy, $137,092 for Old Creedmoor Trail System
- Forsyth County: Piedmont Triad Regional Council, $500,000 for Piedmont Greenway: Triad Park/Reedy Fork Segment - Phases 1 and 2
- Franklin County: Town of Franklinton, $500,000 for Franklinton Nature Preserve
- Franklin County: Town of Louisburg, $100,000 for Joyner Park Trail Project
- Granville County: Town of Butner, $500,000 for East Lyon Station Greenway Extension
- Guilford County: Town of Summerfield, $500,000 for Bandera Farms Park Trails: Piedmont Greenway + Equestrian Trails
- Harnett County: Harnett County, $230,538 for South River Road Greenway - Phase 1
- Hoke County: City of Raeford, $175,480 for City Pond Trails and Park Design and Engineering
- Johnston County: Town of Selma, $500,000 for Selma MST Nature Preserve Trail Phase I
- Johnston County: Johnston County, $225,000 for Neuse River Trail - Talton Property
- Orange County: Town of Chapel Hill, $399,000 for Construction of Tanyard Branch Trail Neighborhood Connector
- Orange County: Orange County, $101,178 for Seven Mile Creek Natural Area Mountains-to-Sea Trail Expansion
- Randolph County: City of Asheboro, $134,000 for North Asheboro Greenway Design and Engineering
- Randolph County: Randolph County, $175,000 for DRST Harlan Creek Bridge Design/Engineering
- Randolph County: Randolph County, $172,000 for Randleman Dam to Randleman Blueway/Paddleway
- Randolph County: City of Archdale, $143,250 for Hope Valley Road Trail Extension
- Rockingham County: Town of Mayodan, $251,185 for Farris Memorial Park Trail
- Rockingham County: Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority, $298,872 for Hogan's Creek Trail
- Rowan County: Town of Spencer, $460,000 for Stanback Educational Forest - Rocky Branch Loop Trail
- Union County: Village of Marvin, $491,925 for Marvin Loop Greenway Completion Project
- Union County: Town of Waxhaw, $250,000 for Twelve Mile Creek Greenway - Prescot Connector
- Wake County: Town of Holly Springs, $300,000 for Middle Creek to Camp Branch Greenway
- Wake County: City of Raleigh, $350,000 for Forest Ridge Park Mountain Bike Trail Extension Project
- Wake County: City of Raleigh, $400,000 for Marsh Creek Trail Corridor Planning & Feasibility Study
- Wake County: Town of Apex, $200,000 for Design and Engineering for Reedy Branch Greenway
- Wake County: Town of Wendell, $500,000 for Buffalo Creek Greenway Phase I
- Wake County: Town of Morrisville, $417,297 for Sawmill Creek Greenway
- Warren County: Warren County, $100,000 for Buck Spring Trail Accessibility Improvements
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.