Finding for Recovery of $29,437.90 Issued Against Closed Cincinnati Charter School that Received Too Much State Funding

COLUMBUS – A finding for recovery of $29,437.90 was issued Thursday against a closed Hamilton County charter school after a review of its final student data showed it received too much in state funding.

The finding was one of several issues identified in a final audit of Priority High School, covering financial activities from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Priority High School closed and ceased operations in June 2024. The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce subsequently conducted a review of the school’s student enrollment and identified $29,437.90 in state funding that should not have been paid.

Among other issues, Thursday’s audit report noted deficiencies in internal controls over student attendance records. Auditors wrote, “…the school was unable to provide supporting documentation for new student enrollments, student absences, and student” withdrawals.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov