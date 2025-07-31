ADR Security Delivers Full-Scale Security System for National Shipping Center in Jersey City

ADR Security has completed a six-month security integration at a 60,000+ square foot national shipping facility in Jersey City.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADR Security, a trusted name in commercial and residential security systems across New York and New Jersey, has completed a comprehensive installation at a newly built 60,000+ square foot national shipping facility in Jersey City. The six-month project included the implementation of advanced video surveillance, access control, cloud-connected systems, and structured cabling from the ground up.One of the core features of the integration was a smart access control system linked directly to the company’s internal email server. This setup allows automatic syncing of employee access with their email credentials, granting specific entry points during their employment and instantly revoking access when accounts are deactivated. This is especially effective for managing seasonal or temporary staff with limited facility permissions.To monitor all vehicle activity, the team also deployed license plate recognition (LPR) technology at entry and exit points. Additional cameras were installed at key locations, including all loading docks, to ensure real-time visibility and communication throughout the property.The installation also involved full-scale structured cabling, including fiber pulls and terminations, creating a reliable infrastructure to support the facility’s security and data systems now and into the future.“This project was all about building a smarter, more connected security system from day one,” said ADR Security Owner Alan Rudnick. “It’s the kind of work that reflects what we do best, tailoring integrated solutions that make security simpler, stronger, and built to last.”About: With over 25 years of experience, ADR Security provides tailored security solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential properties across New York and New Jersey. From video surveillance and access control to intercom systems and cloud-based integrations, the company delivers scalable systems designed around each client’s needs. Renowned for its reliability, technical expertise, and responsive service, ADR Security continues to protect and connect properties of all sizes.For more info, visit: www.adrny.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.