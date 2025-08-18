Advocating for the Plant: TexaKana Organics Takes a Stand for Texas Hemp

TexaKana Organics quote on protecting hemp access for Texas farmers, brands, and retailers.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hemp Freedom in Texas: The Fight Isn’t OverThe fight for hemp freedom in Texas isn’t just about legislation—it’s about people. It’s about protecting Texans’ rights to make informed choices. It’s about defending the small farms, family owned businesses , and communities that built a legal, transparent hemp industry from the ground up.And that progress remains under attack.A Pattern of RestrictionThis year Texas lawmakers have introduced bills like SB3, SB5, HB5 and SB6 , often framed as “safety measures.” In reality, these efforts shared a common goal: restricting or banning hemp-derived cannabinoids such as THCA and Delta-9 THC, compounds that remain federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.While SB3 was vetoed by Gov. Abbott, SB5 and HB5 did not go to vote because of the lack of quorum in the first special session, SB6 is only the latest attempt. These bills use impossible thresholds and broad language that blur the line between naturally occurring cannabinoids and synthetic compounds, putting nearly every compliant product—and the businesses behind them—at risk.What’s Really at StakeTexans from every background—urban and rural, white-collar and blue-collar—have come to rely on hemp as a lawful alternative. Hemp-derived Delta-9 and naturally occurring THCA are not loopholes; they are federally recognized and state-tested compounds that give consumers a legal, transparent option.Behind every product is an ecosystem:Veterans who rely on legal cannabinoids Seniors seeking gentler alternatives.Retailers who built businesses on state compliance rules.Farmers who invested their livelihoods in hemp.Entrepreneurs who paid for licenses, testing, and regulation.When lawmakers target hemp, these are the people who pay the price.Fear vs. FactsThe push to restrict hemp has never been rooted in science—it’s been driven by fear and politics. Rather than working with farmers, researchers, and industry leaders, lawmakers continue to draft bills behind closed doors that ignore the facts.This is not about protecting public health. It’s about control.TexaKana Organics is Standing FirmTexaKana Organics continues to stand with farmers, retailers, and advocates across Texas to defend fair, science-based hemp policy. We’ve testified in committee hearings, met with lawmakers, and worked alongside grassroots organizers.And we’re not stopping.This is a collective movement—uniting cultivators, processors, retailers, lab analysts, and everyday Texans who believe in safe, legal hemp access.What Texans DeserveTexans deserve better than vague bans and political messaging. They deserve regulations that are:Clear – rooted in science, not fear.Fair – supporting businesses that follow compliance rules.Transparent – ensuring tested, labeled, traceable products.The truth is simple: THCA and Delta-9, when produced legally under federal and state guidelines, do not pose the threats lawmakers claim. What does pose a threat is dismantling the very framework Texas created to regulate hemp safely.The Fight ContinuesTexaKana Organics will keep showing up, speaking out, and fighting back—because hemp freedom in Texas is worth protecting.

