Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes

Company Name:
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC
Cartersville, GA – 7/30/2025 – Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

PRODUCT 

SIZE 

UPC 

LOT/MFG CODES 

USE BY DATE 

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25175

06/24/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25176

06/25/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25177

06/26/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25181

06/30/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25182

07/01/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25183

07/02/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25184

07/03/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25186

07/05/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25188

07/07/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25189

07/08/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25190

07/09/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25191

07/10/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25192

07/11/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25196

07/15/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25197

07/16/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25198

07/17/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25199

07/18/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25202

07/21/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25203

07/22/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25204

07/23/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25205

07/24/2027

Member’s Mark
Freeze Dried Fruit
Variety Pack

15 count

1 93968 50900 2

25206

07/25/2027

The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of their products. The products were distributed between 7/1/2025-7/25/2025 and sold in Sam’s Club retail stores. These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service
770-387-0451