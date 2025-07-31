North America Green Tea Leaves Market Growing with a CAGR of 6.8%, Top Players, Size, Share, Industry Worth, Trends

North America Green Tea Leaves Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America green tea leaves market size was valued at $1,191.1 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach the market value of $1,519.9 million by 2027.The growth of the green tea leaves market is driven by health benefits associated with consuming tea and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and innovation of tea by introducing additional healthy ingredients. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, high cost of production, and increase in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in tea demand from health-conscious young population and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the North America green tea leaves market growth.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06633 Green tea is one of the most popular beverages, usually made via brewing or boiling of dried Camellia Sinensis plant leaves. The green tea though is more common in Asian countries, but has found its way in the North American market owing to various health benefits that it offers. Green tea care & husbandry management comprises proper site selection and several carefully maintained steps, which include permanent source of water, proper shelter, free draining soil with pH ranging from 5 to 5.8, and stringent regulations toward the amount of pesticides applied on plantations.Green tea is well-known for its health benefits; thus, consumers in North America are increasingly adopting this beverage to stay fit and maintain healthy body composition.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-green-tea-leaves-market/purchase-options The report segments the green tea leaves market based on type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into Matcha, Sencha, Gyokuro, Longjing, and others. On the basis of nature, it is fragmented into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, food service, and others. Country wise, the North America green tea leaves market is analyzed across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.The major strategies adopted by key players in the North America green tea leaves industry to expand their business include new product launch and business expansion. The key players profiled in the report are Harney And Sons, Matchabar, Chacha Matcha, Matchaful, Mizubatea Co., Aiya Matcha, Encha, Kettl Tea, ITO-EN, Hibiki-An, In Pursuit Of Tea, Mariage Freres, and Rishi Tea.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06633 Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Green Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market Matcha Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/matcha-tea-market-A09945 Ready-to-drink (RTD) Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ready-to-drink-tea-market-A07173

