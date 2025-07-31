Medical Adhesives Market to Reach $17.83B by 2033, Driven by Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Smart Device Integration

Medical Adhesives Market

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Adhesives market was valued at US$ 10.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 17.83 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/medical-adhesives-market Market Drivers – Medical Adhesives Market:• Rising Number of Surgical ProceduresWith the global increase in both elective and emergency surgical interventions, the demand for medical adhesives has surged. These adhesives are increasingly used for wound closure, bone fixation, and securing medical devices.• Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Age-related ConditionsAn aging population worldwide has led to a higher incidence of chronic wounds, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers, which require effective wound management solutions driving the demand for advanced medical adhesives.• Technological Advancements in Bio-compatible AdhesivesInnovations in bioresorbable, skin-friendly, and antimicrobial adhesives have enhanced patient outcomes and broadened application areas. These advancements are boosting adoption in fields like orthopedic surgery, dental care, and cardiovascular procedures.• Shift Toward Minimally Invasive ProceduresMedical adhesives are increasingly replacing traditional sutures and staples in minimally invasive surgeries due to their ability to reduce scarring, minimize infection risk, and speed up healing.• Rising Focus on Home Healthcare and Self-careWith the rise of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, there is increasing demand for adhesives used in wearable medical devices, sensors, and drug delivery patches, enabling better self-management of health conditions.• Growing Awareness of Infection ControlHospitals and clinics are prioritizing infection control measures, leading to greater use of antimicrobial and skin-friendly adhesives for wound dressing and surgical site management.Market Segments:• By Material Type (AcrylicAdhesive, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, and Others)• By Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt and Others)• By Application (Dental, Medical Device & Equipment, and Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/medical-adhesives-market Medical Adhesives Market - Geographical Share• The global medical adhesives market demonstrates a strong regional footprint, with North America maintaining the largest share. This dominance is attributed to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, and significant R&D activities in wound care and medical device development. The U.S., in particular, leads in terms of both consumption and innovation in medical adhesives, driven by a high number of surgical interventions and the widespread use of medical-grade materials.• Europe holds the second-largest market share, propelled by increasing geriatric population, robust regulatory support for bio-compatible adhesives, and a strong presence of medical device manufacturers. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are key contributors due to their advanced medical sectors and growing focus on home healthcare.• Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth, owing to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing surgical volumes, and growing awareness of wound care products. China, Japan, and India are key markets, with rising investments in healthcare facilities and an increasing burden of chronic diseases fueling demand for medical adhesives.Market Key Players:Key players are Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), 3M, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Henkel, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bostik Ltd, Chemence Medical, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Flexcon Company Inc.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Major Mergers & Acquisitions (2025)• Zimmer Biomet announced its intended acquisition of Paragon 28 (~US $1.1 billion) to expand its orthopedic trauma portfolio.• Stryker agreed to acquire Inari Medical for ~US $4.9 billion and divested its U.S. spine implant arm to VB Spine, refocusing on core growth areas.• Medtronic acquired Nanovis nanotech (PEEK surface tech) to enhance implant fixation an indirect leverage for adhesives in implantable devices.• Boston Scientific purchased Sonivie (renal denervation developer) for up to US $540 million.Product Launches & Innovations:• H.B. H.B. Fuller launched Swiftmelt 1515 I, its first bio compatible adhesive optimized for stick to skin applications in India/MEA, addressing high heat and humidity environments.• Dymax released its first Hybrid Light Curable (HLC) adhesive (HLC M 1000) and later 1045 M for drug device assemblies handling glass, polycarbonate, stainless steel substrates tailored to injectable/wearable formats.

