Transformational Coach Dr. Susan Reynolds of The Institute For Medical Leadership Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's challenging medical environment with the healthcare landscape rapidly evolving, in order to enhance patient care the need for physicians with interpersonal and leadership capabilities has spiked considerably and will continue to do so at an unprecedented pace. Unfortunately, most physicians trained in medical school are taught to focus soley on their clinical skills not to lead people or manage organizations, and while that approach used to be acceptable, it's no longer sustainable. The old models of leadership are simply not effective anymore. As the demand for physician leaders becomes more critical we must prioritize leadership development so our medical professionals can navigate the complexities of leadership with confidence and clarity.

Dr. Susan Reynold's, with a long history of accomplishments in the healthcare industry has been doing precisely that. Her story stands out as both inspiring and transformative. She is a nationally recognized leadership development expert, former White House health care advisor, keynote speaker, and Executive Coach. She is also the CEO of The Institute for Medical Leadership which has worked with over 800 hospitals, 37 medical societies, large and small medical groups, academic institutions, critical access hospitals, and other healthcare organizations in every state.

It all started with Dr. Reynolds’ own transformative journey when she enjoyed a highly successful position as an ER doctor for over 20 years. She then shifted careers, becoming an International Headhunter and that's where she learned about the importance of good leadership. At this point, she was sparked by the realization of how woefully lacking leadership was when she worked at the hospital and had the displeasure of witnessing top surgeons often yelling at their staff and creating an unhealthy work environment for everyone. It dawned on her how most physicians are ill equipped to lead, the dangers of bad leadership are far reaching, and how negatively it impacts us all. Driven by a deep sense of purpose, Susan began pouring over leadership books, setting goals, writing reports, and eventually launching The Institute for Medical Leadership to provide leadership development programs and Executive Coaching services to medical professionals.

Dr. Reynolds unequivocally believes coaching is the key to leadership success.

In 1993, Dr. Reynolds was appointed to the White House Health Professionals Review Group by President Bill Clinton, serving as one of its few practicing physician members. She worked with First Lady Hillary Clinton as part of the Clinton Health Care Task Force. She also worked for the American Medical Association creating a physician leadership development Institute for them. In 2001, the Institute was spun off from the AMA under the name “The Institute for Medical Leadership," with Dr. Reynolds as President and CEO. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Dr. Reynolds has served as national Chair of Health Policy for the American College of Emergency Physicians, and President of the American Association of Women Emergency Physicians. She is the recipient of numerous honors including Woman of the Year, California’s 44th Assembly District. In 2025 she received the Los Angeles County Medical Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Distinguished by her forward thinking, innovative approach, Dr. Reynolds also created the highly acclaimed Chief of Staff Boot Camps which are unique, dynamic programs that provide new Chiefs of Staffs with the knowledge and tools necessary to hone their leadership skills. With an approach that is patient-centered, creative, and solution-focused, Susan works with her clients to increase their capabilities in communication, learn excellent relationship building, embrace self-care, think like a leader, and unfold their creative vision.

From the many tools in her toolbox one of the most powerful one Dr. Reynolds uses to help professionals become more effective as leaders is the highly acclaimed book "Primal Leadership: Realizing the Power of Emotional Intelligence." Dr. Reynolds emphasizes Emotional Intelligence is one of the most crucial skills leaders can possess and discusses and compares six leadership styles, commanding, democratic, affiliative, visionary, coaching, and pacesetting, help aspiring leaders learn how to seamlessly utilize the appropriate leadership style that will absolutely equip them for long term success.

Dr. Reynolds believes all physicians have the capacity to be the best versions of themselves and can make excellent leaders. In fact, Dr. Reynolds is highly credited with saving numerous doctors careers through her exemplary, remarkable coaching work.

As such, she has a lot of thought-provoking insights to share. She advises her clients to manage their own self-limiting mindsets, work with a clear vision, and leverage their strengths.

Additionally, Dr. Reynolds wrote a book about organizational change titled, “Prescription for Lasting Success: Leadership Strategies to Diagnose Problems and Transform Your Organization.”

Yet another one of her dazzling superpowers is that she is also a gifted speaker and has led talks and workshops for Fortune 500 companies and major health care organizations.

Because of the dedicated work of trailblazers like Dr. Reynolds, healthcare is slowly progressing into a more integrated value-based system dependent on physician's leadership training. Dr. Reynolds knows that leadership training should be formally integrated into medical schools and residency training curricula and continues to push for that so healthcare organizations can and will ensure a pipeline of skilled thoughtful leaders and inspire future generations.

Through her programs and professional development work, Dr. Reynolds astutely remains at the forefront of reform -- committed to making positive change.

Her special interest and expertise is in rural health care disparities, especially concerning women’s health and obstetrical care. Her current project is as Producer and Director of the short documentary called “OB Deserts” about the closing of Labor and Delivery units across the United States was another significant moment for her. The film was shown at the California Medical Association House of Delegates and to several governors and U.S. Senators with a wonderful response.

She also very much delights in empowering women and it gives her immense pleasure to see them thrive. She wholeheartedly urges femaies to amplify their voice, believe in their self-worth, and they can achieve their dreams.

Dr. Reynolds expresses deep concern about how Republican’s slashing of Medicaid would wreak havoc on health care for low-income individuals, children, the sick and the elderly. The devastation and loss would be absolutely irreparable and would hit rural America especially hard.

Currently, she's in discussion to develop a prime time special that addresses the crisis in rural health care.

Dr. Reynolds tragically lost her home in the Pacific Palisades fire but remains positive for the future. She keeps herself growing, evolving, and never stops achieving and wholeheartedly following her mission to spread goodwill.

She is making a positive impact in the world creating an extraordinary life for herself and the world around her.

