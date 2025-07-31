Milking Robots Market Projected to Reach $7 Billion by 2031 with 15.3% CAGR From 2021-2031

Milking Robots Market, 2031

The Global Milking Robots Market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Milking Robots Market , by System (Single-Stall Milking System, Multi-stall Milking System, Rotary Milking System), by Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), by Herd Size (Less than 100, Between 100 to 1,000, More than 1,000): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031". The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. Increasing labor costs and the adoption of automation in the dairy industry are expected to drive the milking robots market growth. Demand for milking robot systems in the dairy farming industry is being driven by a significant increase in herd size as well as the introduction of innovative and advanced automation technologies. Additionally, the market is being boosted by the expansion of dairy industries and the growing demand from the food and beverage sector. This is driving the adoption of robots for operational reasons, which will boost development, along with an increase in the demand for quality and quantity automatic milker and the high cost of labor. thses factor is anticipated to drive the market growth. This is driving the adoption of robots for operational reasons, which will boost development, along with an increase in the demand for quality and quantity automatic milker and the high cost of labor. thses factor is anticipated to drive the market growth.The high initial investment significantly limits the market expansion of milking robots. Adoption of hardware elements and technological advancements such as automation and control devices, sensing and monitoring equipment, results in both upfront and ongoing installation costs. Hardware components, cloud-based or on-premise software solutions, and a variety of services such as connectivity, system integration and consultation, managed services, and aided professional services all have a significant impact on the high cost of robotic milking system. thses factor restraint the milking robots market growth.The global milking robots market share is segmented based on system, offering, and herd size, and region. By system, it is classified into single-stall milking system, multi-stall milking system and rotary milking system. By offering, it is classified into software, hardware, and services. By herd size, it is classified into less than 100, between 100 to 1,000 and more than 1,000. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on herd size, the less than 100 segment held the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global milking robots market revenue and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The milking robots are popular among dairy farm owners with herds of 100 to 1000 cows because they allow them to milk multiple cows at once, increasing milk production. Farmers with herds of 100 to 1,000 cows prefer multi-stall automatic milking. A single robot arm in such units can milk up to 500 cows at once and serve two or more stalls, making it easier and more convenient for farms with larger herds. Based on the system, the multi-stall milking system segment accounted for more than half of the global milking robots market revenue in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The growth is attributed to significant investment in farming technology, and high on-farm labor costs. Rising average herd size and technological advancement are expected to drive significant growth in the adoption of milking robots in these areas. Moreover, the rotary milking system segment would display the fastest CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period. Based on offering, the hardware segment has garnered the major share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global milking robots market revenue and is anticipated to grow by 2031. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global milking robots market share, and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rising dairy product consumption, expanding dairy farm population, rising demand for milk and dairy products in region drive the growth of market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. Leading Market Players:• DeLaval• Hokofarm Group• Milkomax Solutions laitières• AktivPuls GmbH• DAIRYMASTER• Lely• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft• Fullwood Packo• BouMatic• Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP.Key Findings of the Study:• Based on system, the multi-stall milking system sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and rotary milking system sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.• Based on offering, the hardware sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021.• Based on herd size, the less than 100 sub-segments emerged as the global leader in 2021 and between 100 to 1,000 sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.• Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain the position during the forecast period.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the milking robots market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the milking robots market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing milking robots market opportunities.• The milking robots market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• In-depth analysis of the milking robots market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global milking robots market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the milking robots market players.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global milking robots industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

