Attorney Pedram Moussavi of the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pedram Moussavi is a member of the firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison LLP. He is a counsel in their Corporate Department and central decision-maker in their Investment Funds Group. Pedram is recognized for his brilliance and ambition and hopes to one day be honored among the 40 Under 40. As of now, he is honored to have a role in structuring what was recognized as the Deal of the Year. Pedram has consistently ensured regulatory compliance for a variety of hedge funds, investment funds, direct investment vehicles, and customized private investment funds. He always has one eye fixed on the future, when it comes to new opportunities for clients in diverse global markets and growing the assets of large family offices--not to mention his own ongoing career significance.

Pedram lived in Canada for a while and began his studies in Toronto. Due to his SAT scores and class ranking he was singled out for scholarships and a special program in which he could earn his JD and MBA at the same time, (usually 2 and 3 years each of advanced schooling in only 4.) His undergraduate degree was in Finance and Economics. After a short stint with the Lufthansa corporation in Frankfurt he returned to the U.S. He joined Paul Weiss in 2015, shortly after he passed the New York Bar.

Pedram has held many interesting duties in his career: he structures private equity, credit, venture capital, real estate, and secondaries for large clients, ensuring that the accounts/contracts are set up and managed in accordance with Tax, ERISA, disclosure and regulatory considerations. About 80% of it is sponsor work. In his interview, Pedram is going to talk about highlights of investment packages he has been involved in.

“Things seem easy at the beginning, but it all creates complexity. In order to get a deal accomplished, you need to think about partnership structure, compensation, incentives, and all the deal team needs, as well as how to cross sell for the real estate team. And it must be structured in a way that will please the client manager and all the anchor investors. It is a little different in Canada but there is a lot of agreement in the rule of law.”

Pedram has worked in tandem with an Asset Manager, Senior Partner, and external CFO’s to negotiate such deals. He advises clients on how to be more proactive in their strategy, and structure their business based on future needs, goals, and even investment product options, such as Singapore and Japan, where access restrictions have been softened recently.

“Some experts can be quiet, or even dull, but I’m not like that. I have unique emotional intelligence and the ability to maintain conversational presence. It’s like the perfect martini”

This is an example of how entertaining Pedram can be for a man with significant strengths in deep intellectual fields like calculus, finance, law, and investments. His talk with Jim is sure to elicit a few chuckles, especially when he recites anecdotes, such as a special wardrobe clause actress Sarah Jessica Parker had written into her contract for her Sex and the City role.

In appearing on this podcast, he hopes to promote his past work and honors and simultaneously build his personal brand. Growing up in Canada as a young man of Persian descent with big ambitions was a launch point in his engaging story. Hear more this July.

