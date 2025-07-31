Central Vascular Access Devices Market to Reach $2.82B by 2031, Driven by Chronic Disease Rise & Infection Control Focus

Central Vascular Access Devices Market

DataM Intelligence forecasts 6.2% CAGR as aging populations, surgical demand, and safety innovations fuel growth in central vascular access solutions.

With the global healthcare system prioritizing infection control and chronic care delivery, vascular access is no longer a backend decision it’s a frontline necessity.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Vascular Access Devices market was valued at US$ 1.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 2.82 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/central-vascular-access-devices-market Key Market Drivers• Rising Burden of Chronic DiseasesThe increasing global incidence of cancer, kidney failure, and cardiovascular disorders is a major driver. Central vascular access devices are essential for delivering chemotherapy, dialysis, long-term antibiotics, and other intravenous therapies, making them critical in chronic disease management.• Growth in Surgical Procedures and Hospital AdmissionsAs the number of surgeries and critical care admissions rises, the demand for vascular access solutions has surged. These devices are integral to delivering fluids, medications, and nutrition in post-operative and intensive care settings.• Technological Advancements in Device DesignInnovations such as antimicrobial coatings, needleless connectors, and ultrasound-guided insertion techniques are improving the safety, durability, and efficiency of vascular access devices. These advancements reduce the risk of bloodstream infections and complications, encouraging wider adoption.• Aging Global PopulationOlder adults are more likely to require hospitalization and long-term treatment, often necessitating the use of central vascular access. The rising geriatric population worldwide is, therefore, a significant factor driving market growth.• Increased Focus on Infection ControlHealthcare-associated infections (HAIs), especially catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), have prompted hospitals and clinicians to adopt safer and more reliable vascular access solutions. Regulatory guidelines and patient safety standards are further accelerating this trend.Market Segments:• By Type (Peripheral Inserted Central Catheter, Non-tunneled Catheters, Tunneled Catheters, Implanted Ports)• By Application (Drug administration, Parenteral Nutrition, Chemotherapy, Blood transfusion, Diagnostics & Testing)• By End-User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Others)• By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/central-vascular-access-devices-market Central Vascular Access Devices Market: Geographical Share:The global market for central vascular access devices is witnessing significant regional variation, driven by differences in healthcare infrastructure, chronic disease prevalence, and technological adoption.• North America holds the dominant share of the market, supported by high healthcare expenditure, advanced hospital infrastructure, and the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and end-stage renal disease. The U.S., in particular, is a major contributor due to favorable reimbursement policies and frequent use of central venous catheters (CVCs) and peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) in both acute and long-term care.• Europe follows closely, led by countries like Germany, the U.K., and France. The region benefits from strong public health systems, an aging population, and increased awareness about hospital-acquired infections, which has prompted a shift toward more advanced, safety-enhanced vascular access devices.• Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the coming years. Factors such as rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in hospital capacity, and rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions are driving demand. China and India, with their expanding medical device markets, are leading contributors in the region.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Market Key Players:Key players are B. Braun SE, Terumo Medical Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Access Vascular Inc., BD, Cook, Medtronic, Baxter, Smith’s Group plc (ICU Medical, Inc.), and AngioDynamics.Major Mergers & Acquisitions:• Stryker Corp.’s acquisition of Inari Medical for $4.9 billion was announced in January 2025. With expertise in venous thromboembolism devices, Inari complements Stryker’s neurovascular and peripheral vascular portfolio. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2025.• ICU Medical, a leading infusion and vascular access provider, continues to benefit from its January 2022 acquisition of Smiths Medical, reinforcing its global leadership in vascular access consumables and associated therapies.Related Reports:

