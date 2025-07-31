Minister Buti Manamela sends his condolences following passing of Professor Buyile Mkhonto

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, has expressed his deep sadness at the news of the passing of Professor B. B. Mkhonto.

“It is with deep sadness that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Professor Bench Buyile Mkhonto, who will be laid to rest tomorrow,” said the Minister.

“Professor Mkhonto was a true giant in the field of African languages and literature. A pioneering scholar of isiXhosa. He helped reshape language policy in South Africa and served on the language policy committee under President Nelson Mandela. Through his chairmanship of the Eastern Cape Arts and Culture Council.”

“He championed multilingualism and cultural inclusion, inspiring generations to celebrate our nation’s linguistic heritage,” added the Minister.

His passion went beyond academia. He understood that language is an integral part of culture, identity, and belonging.

He urged institutions to embrace every South African language with dignity and pride, and his scholarly work demonstrated how literature and language development go hand in hand with empowerment.

Today, as we reflect on his life, we also consider how we can carry forward his vision. Let us uphold the “spear” that he passed on—continuing to promote isiXhosa, Cape languages, and all African mother tongues in our universities, schools, media, and public life. Let us support translators, authors, poets, researchers, and educators who work to ensure that no voice, in any language, is silenced or overlooked.

“To his family: may you find strength in the knowledge that his legacy is alive—in classrooms, languages, books, and hearts across South Africa. To the academic community and language activists: his footsteps mark the path—may we walk firmly and speak boldly,” stated the Minister.

On behalf of the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Post School Education and Training Sector, I express our collective loss, gratitude, and recommitment.

Enquiries:

Mandla Tshabalala: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA