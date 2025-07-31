MEC Tertuis Simmers on handing over Eendekuil houses ahead of schedule

On Wednesday, 30 July 2025, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers handed over housing units at the Eendekuil housing project in the Bergrivier municipality, well ahead of schedule.

This R11 million project delivered 45 Breaking New Ground housing units and was projected to be completed on 26 September 2025. However, due to the provision of over R19 million electrical bridge funding for the Eendekuil, Piketberg and Porterville projects, the project was accelerated and completed ahead of schedule.

Minister Simmers said, “I began my second term as minister of infrastructure with five priorities, two of which are building and nurturing partnerships and acceleration. And Eendekuil is a fitting example of where these priorities were effectively implemented to deliver tangible results to the people of Eendekuil. I would like to thank all stakeholders involved, especially the municipality and our private sector partners, who worked with the Western Cape Government to make the project such a great success.”

The Eendekuil project forms part of the Piketberg and Porterville housing projects that are ongoing and set to be completed ahead of schedule. Additionally, the Velddrif housing project is currently in its planning phase.

“We are not done in Bergrivier,” Minister Simmers added. “Housing projects in Piketberg and Velddrif are currently in their planning phases, and I look forward to returning to the Bergrivier municipality soon to hand over these homes to beneficiaries.”

