Queen of Lake by Mehragin Rahmati Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Design Awards

Queen of Lake

Mehragin Rahmati's Innovative Multifunctional Ring Recognized for Excellence in Jewelry Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The esteemed A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of jewelry design, has announced Mehragin Rahmati 's exceptional work, "Queen of Lake," as a Silver Award winner in the Jewelry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Mehragin Rahmati's innovative multifunctional ring within the competitive landscape of jewelry design.The A' Jewelry Design Award holds immense relevance for the industry and its customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By recognizing works like "Queen of Lake," the award encourages innovation, promotes excellence in craftsmanship, and inspires designers to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality.Mehragin Rahmati's "Queen of Lake" stands out for its versatile design, allowing it to transform seamlessly from a ring to a pendant or brooch. The intricate detailing on every side of the ring, including the handmade back adorned with a tanzanite stone, demonstrates the designer's meticulous craftsmanship. Despite its substantial size, the ring maintains a comfortable fit, making it a practical and wearable piece of art.This recognition from the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a catalyst for Mehragin Rahmati to continue exploring innovative design concepts and pushing the limits of jewelry creation. The award not only validates the excellence of "Queen of Lake" but also motivates the designer and her team to maintain their commitment to crafting unique, high-quality pieces that resonate with jewelry enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mehragin RahmatiMehragin Rahmati's journey into the world of art began in her early years, where she developed a profound passion for painting and design. Throughout her childhood, she dedicated herself to painting classes, embracing the intricacies of classical techniques. As she progressed into adulthood, she pursued higher education in graphic design and clinical psychology at university, later delving into the realm of jewelry design. Artistry has remained a steadfast companion throughout her life, defining her most cherished moments. She believes that a piece of jewelry should be designed in a way that remains beautiful and captivating after many years, embodying the true essence of art, remaining timeless.About Mergin JewelryMehragin Rahmati, the founder of the fine jewelry brand "Mergin," has had a lifelong fascination with design and art. Mergin is born for the captivating and powerful women, seeking to amplify their beauty and uniqueness. Each design is not only unique but also features rare and exquisite bespoke stones in limited quantities, adding to their allure. Each piece, a testament to the creator's unparalleled artistry, is a limited edition designed to enhance the radiance of extraordinary and unique women. Mergin Jewelry, where exclusivity meets exceptionality.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of jewelry design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of expert jury members, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as craftsmanship, material selection, wearability, and originality. Winning the Silver A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category is a testament to a designer's exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to their craft.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a diverse range of participants including visionary designers, forward-thinking companies, and influential players in their respective fields. By providing a global platform to showcase pioneering designs, the A' Design Award not only honors creative achievements but also fosters a culture of appreciation for the principles of good design, driving a cycle of inspiration and advancement. To learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the distinguished jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own groundbreaking projects, visit https://jewelrydesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.