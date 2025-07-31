Preliminary figures for gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, the economy of Macao returned to positive growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by a strong recovery in exports of services, supported by surging visitor arrivals amid government efforts to boost visitation, alongside steady domestic private consumption. The preliminary figure for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 5.1% year-on-year in real terms to MOP100.38 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The overall economic output corresponded to 88.8% of the total in the same period of 2019.

Analysed by major component, total exports of services increased by 5.8% year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter, fuelled by a nearly 20% rise in visitor arrivals. As regards domestic demand, government final consumption expenditure and private consumption expenditure registered respective growth of 1.1% and 0.3%. On the other hand, gross fixed capital formation declined by 3.6% owing to a decrease in private construction projects.

For the first half of 2025, the preliminary figure for GDP expanded by 1.8% year-on-year in real terms to MOP200.14 billion. The overall economic output corresponded to 87.0% of the total in the same period of 2019.

Detailed results of the revised GDP for the second quarter of 2025 will be released on 15 August 2025.