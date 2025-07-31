“Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” held in Guangzhou after Beijing leg

MACAU, July 31 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and presented by the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, and the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., the “Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” is open at the Art Museum of the Guangzhou Painting Academy from 26 July to 15 August. The opening ceremony was held on the evening of 25 July, with the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s Acting Vice President, Sou Kin Meng, alongside Macao participating artists Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Seng Kei, Sit Ka Kit, and others, in attendance.

Since its inception in 2008, the “Hong Kong-Macao Visual Art Biennale” has become a vital artistic bridge between Hong Kong, Macao, and Mainland China, as well as a flagship event for cultural exchange. The first three legs of this edition were successfully held in Hangzhou (October 2024), Nanjing (March 2025), and Beijing (June 2025), attracting more than 140,000 visitors in total. The Beijing stop, hosted at the National Centre for the Performing Arts - a national-level arts venue - drew a significant number of art enthusiasts and cultural figures, receiving nearly 80,000 visitors and setting a new visiting record for a single stop on the tour. The successful Beijing showcase not only provided high-quality artistic experiences for residents of the capital but also deepened cultural exchange and interaction between Beijing, Hong Kong, and Macao. Now, the exhibition travels to Guangzhou, with a grand inauguration at the Art Museum of the Guangzhou Painting Academy on 26 July, running until 15 August. It enriches the Lingnan (Guangdong) arts scene with the distinctive cultural flavours and artistic languages of Hong Kong and Macao.

Themed “Integration and Dialogue”, this edition of the Biennale features visual arts, intangible cultural heritage and design, technological innovation, and public design, among others. The Macao section is curated under the theme “Not Macao, But Named Macao”, showcasing 30 pieces/sets of contemporary artworks created by ten local artists in a variety of media, including oil and acrylic on canvas, photography, mixed media, video, digital dynamic images, installation and spaces for immersive experiences. The ten artists, namely Cai Guojie, Ieong Wan Si, Im Fong, Lam Im Peng, Lo Hio Ieng, Lou Kam Ieng, Ng Sang Kei, Ricardo Filipe dos Santos Meireles, Sit Ka Kit, and Xie Yun, reveal their emotional ties and connections with “Macao”, distant yet intimate, unfamiliar yet indispensable through these works.