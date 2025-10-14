‘She Would Not Be Here Today’ — One Mother’s Heart-Stopping Story of Survival

Savannah with her daughter Marlee Safe mealtime with Marlee Willnice on the fridge = peace of mind for every mealtime.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Savannah’s quiet afternoon on January 6, 2025, quickly turned into a life-or-death emergency when her 9-month-old daughter, Marlee Kay, suddenly collapsed after choking on a plastic object. With a fierce snowstorm paralyzing the roads and delaying emergency services, Savannah and her husband were left alone to fight for her life—armed only with instinct, fear, and a suction device they had carefully stored on top of the refrigerator.

“I was making my baby her bottle and then, all of a sudden, I heard coughing,” Savannah recalled, her voice trembling. “I turned around and within 10 seconds, Marlee Kay was blue and limp on the floor.”

In those terrifying moments, panic surged through me as I grabbed my daughter, while my husband rushed to retrieve the Willnice anti-choking device.

“The plastic object was large, oddly shaped, and lodged deep in her throat. We used the device multiple times, and it helped reposition the object. Marlee Kay was then able to breathe and cry.”

Although the obstruction remained stuck for another two hours, the device’s suction allowed just enough air to pass through—keeping Marlee alive.

“She continued to choke on the object for two hours until medical professionals were able to properly suction it out at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.”

Because of the heavy snowstorm, what would have normally been a 15-minute drive to the hospital stretched into an agonizing hour-long journey via emergency medical services. "I reflect that the device gave us the most precious gift we could have asked for: time".

“I am forever grateful for this anti-choking device, as it saved my sweet baby girl’s life.”

Choking can happen in an instant, and when it does, every second feels like a lifetime. Before that day, Savannah never imagined they would actually need this device. “We bought it just to be safe, something to have nearby ‘in case.’ We baby-proof our home with gates, car seats, and outlet covers—but nothing prepared us for this moment. That device gave us something priceless: precious seconds. Seconds that saved my daughter’s life.”

Today, Marlee Kay is healthy, happy, and thriving. But the close call remains a powerful reminder of how quickly an emergency can unfold and how essential it is for families to be prepared.

Savannah’s story highlights the importance of having reliable emergency tools on hand. When every second counts, having the right device nearby can make the difference between tragedy and survival.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.