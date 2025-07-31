How the Polish Business Incubator Łatwy Start Helps IT and Online Professionals
Łatwy Start helps IT and online professionals launch and grow businesses in the EU with tax savings, legal support, and funding opportunities.
The Łatwy Start business incubator provides a solution that is ideal for programmers, designers, marketers, as well as specialists in online services such as education, consulting, and blogging. Participants of the incubator can benefit from significant advantages, including savings on accounting services and taxes, as well as access to social security and credit resources.
Łatwy Start also provides legal support and assistance in drafting contracts, enabling residents to transfer intellectual property rights to the incubator and then to their clients, ensuring the protection of their interests and minimizing risks. This is particularly important for creative professions, where the transfer of copyright plays a key role.
The Polish incubator also supports startups by offering investments and participating in the development of interesting projects. This creates additional growth and expansion opportunities for all participants.
For further information, please contact:
Galina Belousova, Co-founder
Phone: +48 799 393 477
Email: info@latwy-start.pl
Address: ul. Płocka 5A, loc. 6, 01-231 Warsaw
Company website: https://latwy-start.pl/en/service/biznes-inkubator
About Łatwy Start:
Łatwy Start is a Polish business incubator offering comprehensive solutions for freelancers and small businesses, allowing them to work legally and effectively within the European Union. The incubator specializes in supporting IT and online professionals by providing them with unique conditions for starting and developing their businesses.
