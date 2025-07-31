Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads outreach programme on integrated service delivery in North West, 1 Aug

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 01 August 2025, undertake an outreach programme, aimed at addressing service delivery challenges facing communities, through integrated Government service delivery initiatives, in Moretele Local Municipality, Bojanala District, in the North West Province.

Joined by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, Deputy President Mashatile will commence his visit by handing over a 25ML Concrete Water Reservoir to the Moretele Local Municipality, as part of a commitment by Government to improve the provision of reliable water supply to communities.

These initiatives are in line with the clarion call by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to elevate the provision of quality water services to communities. As one of its apex national priorities, Government has committed to spend over R940 billion on infrastructure over the next three years, to revitalise roads and bridges, build dams and waterways, modernise ports and airports and power the economy.

Deputy President Mashatile will, as part of the outreach programme to the Moretele Local Municipality, also embark on a Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Mogogelo Village, in the Bojanala Platinum District Municipality. This nationwide campaign is aimed at fostering cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban spaces, while advancing sustainability, equality, and solidarity among all citizens.

On the conclusion of his visit to the North West, the Deputy President will deliver remarks at a Community Meeting, which will provide an opportunity for Government leadership to give feedback on progress achieved in addressing service delivery challenges affecting the surrounding communities.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina; North West Premier, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi; Morelete Local Municipality Mayor, Cllr George Manyike; Members of the North West Provincial Executive Council; as well as senior Government officials.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 01 August 2025

Times:

09h00 - Deputy President Mashatile, accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, unveil the Moretele Concrete Water Reservoir

09h55 - Media Doorstop

10h00 - Integrated Service Delivery and Cleaning Campaign, Mogogelo Village

12h00 - Community Feedback Session, Mogogelo Community Hall

For enquiries and accreditation, please contact Mr. Sam Matome Bopape on 082 318 5251.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

#ServiceDeliveryZA