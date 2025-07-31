Pizza Hut and Americana Restaurants Launch Bahrain’s First Branch Operated by People of Determination

Group photo during the opening ceremony for Americana Restaurants & Pizza Hut team Sign & Smile card

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Bahrain’s first Pizza Hut operated by individuals with hearing and speaking impairments sets a new benchmark for employment in the region.• Part of the “Opportunity4All” initiative by Pizza Hut (Yum! Brands) and Americana Restaurants to create equitable job opportunities for People of Determination.• Introducing the “Sign & Smile” card, encouraging customers to engage through basic sign language and support inclusive communication.Pizza Hut and Americana Restaurants have opened Bahrain’s first-of-its-kind restaurant operated by team members with hearing and speech impairments. The branch is part of the “Opportunity4All” initiative, which aims to build empowering workplaces for People of Determination across the region.The team at the new branch has undergone extensive training in food preparation, customer service, and hospitality, supported by managers equipped with sign language skills and alternative communication tools to ensure smooth operations and effective day-to-day interactions with customers.As part of its commitment to create an environment that’s welcome to all, Americana Restaurants introduced the “Sign & Smile” card; an interactive tool featuring key sign language phrases. This card is to encourage customer engagement and create bridges in communication.“This is more than a store opening, it’s a bold step toward transforming how our industry thinks about creating opportunities for all,” said Sheldon Williams, General Manager of Pizza Hut at Americana Restaurants. “We’re not just offering jobs; we’re building careers and communities around the joy of food where everyone has a place.”This milestone supports the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and National Disability Strategy, which prioritize economic inclusion, equal opportunity, and the participation of People of Determination in society.Ayanda Moropane– People & Culture Director, Pizza Hut MEA added: “Pizza Hut is a people-first company that strives to make a positive impact in the communities we serve, and we are proud to support a program that enables employability for People of Determination.”The “Opportunity4All” initiative, jointly led by Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut, continues to expand across the region, reflecting a shared belief that strong communities everyone feels welcome, supported, and empowered to contribute and succeed.

