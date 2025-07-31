Pinewood Leather & Collar Launches First Handcrafted Leather Dog Car Tethers

PINEWOOD LEATHER & COLLAR Dog Seatbelt – Black Leather / Silver Finish Leather Dog Seatbelt – Brown Bison / Green Canvas / Brass Finish

Where craftsmanship meets canine care: PinewoodLeather debuts leather car tethers designed for connection and comfort.

TN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a sea of over-engineered pet products, a small, family-run design studio on the west side of Nashville is taking a different approach - one rooted in originality, intention, and quiet beauty. Pinewood Leather & Collar , founded by husband-and-wife team Patrick and Linda Heenan, has officially launched its first collection: handcrafted leather dog tethers for car travel, created not just for function - but for style. Also, worth noting here, the Cumberland and the Flint series feature Genuine American Bison Leather from the legendary Horween Tannery in Chicago, Illinois.Drawing on the couple's backgrounds in luxury design, sourcing, and material craftsmanship, Pinewood was born out of frustration with the uninspiring, disposable nature of many pet products. Their answer: tethers that create calm by design - minimal in form, high in quality, and intentional in every detail."We didn't move quickly with this," says Patrick Heenan, Founder & Design Director of Pinewood. "We took our time to get it right. The goal was always to create something that felt at home in your car - something that promotes calm for your dog and quiet confidence for you."A New Kind of Dog Travel EssentialPinewood’s debut collection introduces two distinct tether models:• The Harpeth Black , crafted from smooth, vegetable-tanned black leather, offers a timeless, understated aesthetic that blends seamlessly into any refined car interior.• The Cumberland Brown Bison with Green Canvas pairs rich bison leather with durable olive canvas, evoking a sense of rugged, tactile adventure - perfect for weekend escapes and everyday drives alike.Each tether is designed to connect between a seatbelt buckle and a dog’s harness, providing enough freedom for comfort while encouraging a more relaxed, secure ride for both dog and driver."Many pet products seem made for someone else’s life," says Linda Heenan. "We wanted to make something we’d actually want in our own vehicle - something beautiful, functional, and built to last."Crafted in Small Batches, Carefully and with IntentionIn an era dominated by quick to market, Pinewood Leather & Collar embraces patience, craftsmanship, and skill. Simplicity where it is beautiful, and complexity where it shines.From the arrival of rawhide to the final packaging, each step reflects a slow-made philosophy - a return to the idea that products should be made to inspire, to be fun."We believe the process matters," Patrick adds. "We think about how it feels to open the product for the first time. What the stitching looks like when you glance at it on the seat. What it smells like. This isn’t just a product - it’s part of a shared ritual between a person and their dog."A Product That Honors Everyday MomentsWhat makes Pinewood stand out isn’t just materials - it’s mindset. While many view the car ride as a simple necessity, Pinewood sees it as a meaningful moment between dog and human. Whether it’s a trip to the park or a long drive out of town, those short rides become rituals of presence and connection.“When we drive with a relaxed pup, there’s a subtle rhythm - especially when they look over at you or lean into the curve of the seat,” Linda reflects. “We wanted to create something that fits into those small moments and honors them.”Who It’s For: Discerning Dog PeopleThe Pinewood tether isn’t for everyone - and it’s not meant to be. It’s for dog lovers who notice the details: how leather softens with age, the warmth of well paired hardware finishes, the feel of something that’s handmade with intention.Ideal for:• Design-minded dog owners who want their gear to match their lifestyle• Drivers who value calm, consistency, and clean interiors• People seeking alternatives to synthetic, mass-produced pet accessories• Anyone who sees the ride itself as part of the relationship - not just the destinationEach product ships in minimalist packaging protected in a cloth bag, with care to encourage long-term, responsible use.Looking Ahead: A Quietly Growing VisionThough Pinewood Leather & Collar begins with a modest offering, the long-term vision is clear: to build a deliberate collection of essentials that elevate life with dogs through material integrity, emotional resonance, and honest function.No mass drops. No seasonal trends. Just objects that are quietly, beautifully necessary.The team hints at more products already in the works - but, true to their process, future pieces will be released only when they feel ready."We’re not trying to be the biggest pet brand," says Patrick. "Just one of the most thoughtful."About Pinewood Leather & CollarFounded in 2025 in rural Tennessee outside Nashville, Pinewood Leather & Collar is a family run design studio creating refined dog travel accessories for those who value craft, simplicity, and connection. Co-founders Patrick and Linda Heenan bring backgrounds in high-end design and a deep love for animals to each product. Every piece is hand-assembled, including some utilizing Genuine American Bison leather, and made to last for a lifetime of shared journeys.Media ContactPatrick HeenanFounder & Design Directorpatrick@pinewoodleather.com

