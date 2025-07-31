Employment survey for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, July 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (1.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) in the second quarter of 2025 remained the same as in the first quarter.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2025, total employment (372,700) and the employed residents (281,600) increased by 900 and 1,400 respectively in the second quarter. Employed residents in the Transport & Storage sector (17,300) and the Construction sector (15,500) rose by 1,600 and 1,500 respectively, while those in Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities (27,200) fell by 1,000. Meanwhile, median monthly employment earnings decreased by MOP1,000 to MOP17,800 for the employed, and by MOP1,500 to MOP20,000 for employed residents in the second quarter. This was due to a relatively high comparison base resulting from the disbursement of double pay and bonuses in some industries in the first quarter. When excluding double pay and bonuses, median monthly employment earnings of full-time resident employees (working 35 hours or more per week) held steady quarter-on-quarter, at MOP21,000.

When compared to the previous period (March - May 2025), the general unemployment rate (1.9%), the unemployment rate of local residents (2.5%) and the general underemployment rate (1.6%) for April - June 2025 remained unchanged. By contrast, the underemployment rate of local residents (2.0%) fell by 0.1 percentage point. Total employment (372,700) and the employed residents (281,600) dropped by 300 and 600 respectively from the previous period. Among the unemployed residents (7,300), the majority of those searching for a new job were previously engaged in Retail Trade, the Construction sector and Gaming sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job increased by 2.6 percentage points to 11.0% of the unemployed residents.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 106,700 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the period from April to June. The total labour force, consisting of these individuals and the labour force living in Macao (380,000), increased by 200 from the previous period to 486,700.