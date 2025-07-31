Investor Alert: Impersonation Scam Uses Premier Scott Moe's Image and Fake Social Media Posts to Target Saskatchewan People

CANADA, July 31 - Released on July 30, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning Saskatchewan people of impersonation scams on social media claiming that Premier Scott Moe is endorsing online investment platforms.

The FCAA informs Saskatchewan investors that Premier Scott Moe does not endorse or advertise any investment platforms.

"Do not make investment decisions based on public figure endorsements," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Scammers can create fraudulent news and social media articles that imitate the real media source. Before you consider investing with an entity, always check the registration status at aretheyregistered.ca and do not deal with any unregistered entities."

The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have experienced entities claiming public figure endorsements for their investment platforms or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are registered to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

Never make an investment decision based on a notable figure endorsement. Scammers often create fake social media posts or news articles claiming an investment is endorsed by a notable figure.

-30-

For more information, contact: