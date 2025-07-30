Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Panhandle Flood Threat

TEXAS, July 30 - July 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in the Panhandle through the end of the week.



"With heavy rainfall expected to hit the Panhandle this week, the State of Texas stands ready to deploy all resources needed in preparation for potential flooding,” said Governor Abbott. "Texans are urged to heed the guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas. Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms in the Panhandle could lead to flash flooding across the Northwest Texas region heading into the weekend. Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information.



At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are ready to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments against all hazards

Strike Teams consisting of personnel and fire engines to support local departments against all hazards exas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



This preparedness measure takes place as Texas continues to support recovery and rebuilding efforts following recent flooding across the state.



Texans are reminded to stay informed, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, and pack an emergency supply kit. Texans can find flood safety tips online at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and access flood information at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness tips can be located at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

