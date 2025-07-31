WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Pedophiles and Human Traffickers

DHS arrests include brutal criminal illegal aliens who repeatedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child and put children in Intensive Care

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues its unwavering mission to protect American communities, arresting multiple criminal illegal aliens with convictions ranging from child rape and sexual abuse to assault, armed robbery, and human trafficking.

Among the most brutal criminals is Mohammed Sesay, a criminal illegal alien from Sierra Leone convicted of second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense in Upper Marlboro, Md. According to court documents, Sesay repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl over a five-month period in 2014, threatening to kill her if she told anyone. On at least 15 occasions, Sesay forced the victim into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her. The abuse only came to light after an assault at a family gathering, when the girl was discovered by her father. ICE officers located and arrested Sesay for removal.

“What these innocent children had to endure is horrifying: a criminal illegal alien raping an 11-year-old child 15 different times; a pedophile; innocent children who were struck and injured by an illegal alien driving drunk, sending one child to intensive care. These criminals should have never been in this country in the first place and these children should have never been victimized,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, this Department is putting the safety of Americans first. Thanks to ICE, these monsters are in custody and will be removed from our communities.”

Additional arrests include:

Alex Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury in Harris County, Texas. According to local reports, Ventura, driving a box truck while intoxicated, slammed into a vehicle stopped at a red light, triggering a four-car pileup. Six children were injured, including one placed in intensive care with a fractured skull.

Pablo Tahay-Par, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses in Monroe Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania.

Jose David Contreras-Sierra, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, with six felony convictions including armed robbery, handgun use during a felony, first-degree assault, and drug distribution in Rockville, MD.

Deibe Ramos-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of alien smuggling in Corpus Christi, Texas.

