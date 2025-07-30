New police unit bolsters B.C.’s response to human trafficking

CANADA, July 30 - The Province is strengthening its efforts to combat human trafficking with the creation of a new, co-ordinated provincial response team.

The counter human trafficking unit (CHTU) will enhance the detection, investigation and prosecution of human trafficking crimes, while expanding support for victims and targeting organized crime networks operating in British Columbia.

“Human trafficking occurs in all areas of our province, and we all have a role to play in helping to prevent these horrific crimes,” said Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The creation of this new unit marks a significant step forward in our government’s efforts to assist police in identifying and supporting victims of human trafficking, while also strengthening evidence-gathering to ensure those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.”

The CHTU is a 12-member team that will lead the provincial response to the issue of human trafficking through intelligence, education and investigation. The unit will work with police departments and other agencies to provide increased training to officers and additional capacity in investigations and intelligence-gathering on cases throughout the province. They will also help strengthen the response to these crimes by promoting experts in the field of human trafficking to support criminal prosecutions.

“Human trafficking is a complex and often hidden crime that requires specialized skills and resources from police,” said Chief Supt. Elija Rain, officer in charge of the B.C. RCMP major crime section. “From education to detection, investigation, prosecution and working closely with policing and community partners, the creation of this dedicated team strengthens our overall response to human trafficking in every corner of B.C.”

The funding for the CHTU is made available from the Province’s $230-million investment into the Provincial Police Service to enable the B.C. RCMP to hire officers in specialized units, such as the major crime section, the internet child exploitation unit and the BC Highway Patrol.

The Province’s broader response to human trafficking includes a focus on enhancing community-led supports for survivors, increasing community capacity to respond to human trafficking and enforcement efforts through police departments. More than $60 million is provided annually to support more than 475 front-line victim-service and violence against women programs in the province that offer emotional support, information, referrals and practical assistance to victims of violence, including victims of human trafficking. This includes funding for 70 new sexual-assault services and five sexual-assault centres to support victims of sexual violence in the province.

Human trafficking is a serious violation of human rights involving the exploitation of vulnerable individuals for profit. Due to their often hidden and complex nature, many human trafficking offences go undetected or unreported. In 2023, 43 incidents were reported to police in B.C., though the actual number may be higher as experts note human trafficking is significantly under-reported.

Quotes:

Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity –

“We know that human trafficking and gender-based violence are closely connected. Over 90% of police-reported human trafficking victims are women and girls, and one-third of them are trafficked by an intimate partner. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are at a higher risk, as are survivors of gender-based violence, which is why this new unit will support the important work underway as part of B.C.’s gender-based violence action plan.”

Amna Shah, MLA for Surrey City Centre –

“One incident of human trafficking is too many. This new 12-member unit will help our Province proactively respond to the issue of human trafficking in B.C. and ensure victims have the support they need. The B.C. RCMP is working hard to address these crimes and keep our communities safe.”

Jenea Gomez, director, Illuminate Anti-Human Trafficking Programs –

“It is an honour to work alongside the Province of British Columbia and this newly formed response team to ensure that legal and social mechanisms support our common goal of seeing survivors live free from exploitation. Illuminate has worked closely with the RCMP Counter-Exploitation Unit for many years, and we will continue to bring our expertise to the Counter Human Trafficking Unit for the support of survivors seeking safety and justice.”

Quick Facts:

The Province provided $230 million to support the RCMP Provincial Police Service to hire 256 members over three years.

Two hundred and twenty-five positions have been staffed and actions for the remaining 31 positions are expected to be completed by spring 2026.

The United Nations has designated July 30 as World Day Against Trafficking in Persons to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.

