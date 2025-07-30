David Dobrik's snack brand, The Original Doughbrik's Snacks 'Wavers' Launches Nationally with Gopuff and BevMo

David Dobrik’s Snack Brand Rolls Out on Gopuff Nationwide and in BevMo! Stores Across California

Gopuff/BevMo! now has Wavers available nationwide! If you’ve been wanting to try our snack, now’s the time. It’s quick and easy to get them wherever, whenever!” — David Dobrik, Founder of The Original Dougbrik’s Snacks.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks ‘Wavers,’ the bold pizza-inspired chip brand co-founded by creator and entrepreneur David Dobrik, announces its national rollout through an exclusive retail partnership with Gopuff, leading instant commerce company, and BevMo! As of July 25, 2025, Wavers is available for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes nationwide on Gopuff, and in select BevMo! stores across California.

This partnership represents a major milestone for both Wavers and its retail partners, combining Gopuff’s fast, on-demand delivery service with BevMo!’s trusted brick-and-mortar presence to amplify the brand’s nationwide launch.

Gopuff marks the first national retail platform to carry Wavers, while BevMo! becomes the brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail partner in California, bringing consumers multiple convenient ways to enjoy the bold, craveable flavors of Wavers.

Created by Dobrik alongside longtime friend Ilya Fedorovich and CPG veterans Adam Cohen and Jerry Bello, Wavers reimagines classic pizza flavors in a crunchy, crave-worthy chip format. The debut flavor lineup features Late Night Pizza, Spicy Pickle, Extra Cheesy, and Hot Honey — all Non-GMO Project Verified, free of artificial flavors and preservatives, and just 140 calories per serving.

“Our customers consistently turn to Gopuff not only for their favorite products, but also to discover what's new and what's next,” said Carly Bickerstaff, VP of Merchandising at Gopuff. “Wavers’ unique texture and bold flavors are exactly the kind of exciting, high-quality snack our customers crave. We're thrilled to be the first national platform for Wavers and can't wait for our customers to try them.” – Carly Bickerstaff, VP of Merchandising at Gopuff

“We’re excited to bring our bold, nostalgic flavors to more people through both fast delivery and in-store convenience with Gopuff and BevMo!” – Adam Cohen, Co-Founder of The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks.

About Wavers

The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks Wavers are an innovation to the chip category, introducing a wavy, crunchy snack. Each piece is a slightly different shape which creates a unique texture every time. The goal of the chip is to not just be a snack, but represent a memory from Dobrik and Fedorovich’s friendship, seasoned by innovation and authenticity.

Wavers Mission Statement

At Doughbrik’s Pizza, and now The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, the brand's mission is to bring bold and unforgettable flavors to people worldwide. David Dobrik’s journey as a content creator has taken him to various destinations, where he’s experienced unique tastes and discovered new food cultures. These experiences have led David to launch The Original Doughbrik’s Snacks, a line of pizza-inspired and globally influenced snack flavors that capture the spirit of adventure, fun, and good times.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers a relevant and affordable assortment of household essentials, groceries, OTC medication, drinks, snacks and more, all brought to customers’ doors in as fast as 15 minutes from local micro-fulfillment centers. Founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff leverages proprietary technology, national infrastructure and a hyper-local logistics network to offer unrivaled speed, reliability and affordability to customers across the U.S. and U.K.

About BevMo!

BevMo! is the West Coast’s leading specialty beverage retailer, known for its wide selection of wine, spirits, craft beer, and curated snacks. As part of the Gopuff family, BevMo! brings convenience and discovery to customers both in-store and online.

