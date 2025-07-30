PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2025 Cayetano: SONA was 'bluntly honest' on issues, but skipped online gambling ban Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday said that while it's impossible to cover all of the country's issues in the State of the Nation Address (SONA), he was disappointed that this year's speech did not include an order to ban online gambling. "In no way is it totally comprehensive just because it's impossible. Kahit mag-two hours ka, hindi mo matatapos lahat ng problema ng bansa," Cayetano told reporters in an interview after the SONA. "[But] in the same manner na nag-standing ovation sa [banning ng] POGO [noong last SONA], one thing na kung may wishlist ako ay sana nag-announce ng total ban on online gaming today," he said. Cayetano has been pushing for a total ban on all forms of gambling since 2010, citing its harmful impact on young people, families, and society as a whole. This 20th Congress, he co-authored the proposed Ban on Online Gambling Act and principally authored the Anti-Online Gambling Advertisement Act, which seeks to prohibit the promotion of online gambling in all forms. Cayetano also said he appreciates the President's "blunt honesty" and clear acknowledgment of public frustration, particularly on issues like flood control and health services. "Y'ung mga pinakaimportante - health, education, corruption, and accountability - nabanggit," he said. However, the senator emphasized that the real challenge lies in turning these commitments into results. "The key is, even before the next SONA, by the end of the year, nasunod ba ang mga nabanggit?" he said. "Will the people under him actually carry it out at magka-tunay na reporma?" he added. Cayetano also mentioned two other issues he hoped the President would raise: the 19% tariff on certain exports to the US and the declining performance of the Philippines in the tourism sector. "Ako, basically I'm still not settled doon sa 19% na tariff," he said. "Halos lahat binigay na natin sa ally natin sa Amerika, pero y'ung may green card na mga Pilipino, naha-harass doon." "Sa tourism, 'di ko na babanggitin ang isang country na 'yan, pero naunahan na tayo no'n -- samantalang dati, pangalawa o pangatlo tayo, except of course sa Thailand," he added. Cayetano: Tapat ang SONA sa mga problema ng bansa, pero walang banggit sa online gambling ban Sinabi ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes na bagama't imposibleng matalakay ang lahat ng isyu sa bansa sa State of the Nation Address (SONA), ikinalungkot pa rin niya na walang naging utos ang Pangulo na ipagbawal na ang online gambling. "In no way is it totally comprehensive just because it's impossible. Kahit mag-two hours ka, hindi mo matatapos lahat ng problema ng bansa," pahayag ni Cayetano sa mga reporter matapos ang SONA. "[But] in the same manner na nag-standing ovation sa [banning ng] POGO [noong last SONA], one thing na kung may wishlist ako ay sana nag-announce ng total ban on online gaming today," aniya. Matagal nang isinusulong ni Cayetano ang kabuuang pagbabawal sa lahat ng uri ng sugal mula pa noong 2010 dahil sa masamang epekto nito sa kabataan, mga pamilya, at lipunan. Sa kasalukuyang ika-20 Kongreso, co-author siya ng panukalang Ban on Online Gambling Act at principal author ng Anti-Online Gambling Advertisement Act, na layong ipagbawal ang anumang uri ng promosyon para sa online gambling. Napansin rin ni Cayetano ang pagiging "bluntly honest" ng Pangulo sa kanyang talumpati, lalo na sa hayagang pag-amin sa mga problemang kinakaharap ng bansa gaya ng flood control at kalusugan. "Y'ung mga pinakaimportante - health, education, corruption, and accountability - nabanggit," aniya. Pero iginiit ng senador na ang tunay na sukatan ay kung magagawa ang mga binanggit sa SONA. "The key is, even before the next SONA, by the end of the year, nasunod ba ang mga nabanggit?" ani Cayetano. "Will the people under him actually carry it out at magka-tunay na reporma?" dagdag niya. Binanggit din ng senador ang dalawang isyung sana ay natalakay din sa SONA: ang 19% na taripa sa ilang produktong ine-export sa Amerika at ang estado ng turismo ng Pilipinas kumpara sa ibang bansa. "Ako, basically I'm still not settled doon sa 19% na tariff," aniya. "Halos lahat binigay na natin sa ally natin sa Amerika, pero yung may green card na mga Pilipino, nahaharass doon." "Sa tourism, di ko na babanggitin ang isang country na 'yan, pero naunahan na tayo no'n -- samantalang dati, pangalawa o pangatlo tayo, except of course sa Thailand," dagdag niya.

