July 30, 2025 Cayetano to head four Senate committees, including justice and human rights Senator Alan Peter Cayetano will lead four Senate committees in the 20th Congress after the chamber finalized its committee chairmanships on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Cayetano, one of the Senate's lawyer-legislators, now also chairs the Committee on Justice and Human Rights -- one of the most crucial legal committees in the chamber. In a previous statement, he said he was open to taking on any committee where legal expertise was needed. "Sabi ko lang kay Senate President Escudero, basta lahat ng pang-abogado, available ako," he said. Aside from the justice committee, Cayetano retained his positions as chair of three other committees: Accounts, Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, and Science and Technology. As chair of the Committee on Accounts, he will continue to oversee the progress of the New Senate Building (NSB), which is expected to be completed by mid-2027. The committee is also responsible for auditing and adjusting Senate-related expenses and financial activities. Cayetano also stays on as chair of the Committee on Science and Technology. In the previous Congress, he advocated for the modernization of PHIVOLCS to enhance the country's disaster preparedness. He also sponsored the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, which proposes the creation of an independent regulatory body to ensure the safe and secure use of nuclear energy and related technologies. A long-time advocate of educational reform, Cayetano continues to lead the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education. He has consistently pushed for the improvement of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and other learning institutions. This year, he filed several key education-related proposals, including the creation of the Third Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM III) and the "Makakapagtapos Ako Act of 2025," which aims to remove financial obstacles that prevent Filipino students from finishing their education. Cayetano, pamumunuan ang apat na komite sa Senado, kabilang ang Justice and Human Rights Pangungunahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano bilang chairperson ang apat na komite sa Senado para sa 20th Congress, matapos aprubahan ng Senado ang listahan ng mga bagong mamumuno sa mga komite nitong Martes, July 29, 2025. Isa sa mga bagong komiteng hawak ni Cayetano ay ang Committee on Justice and Human Rights na isa sa pinakamahalaga at sensitibong komite pagdating sa usaping legal. Nauna nang sinabi ni Cayetano na bilang isang abogado, bukas siya sa anumang komiteng nangangailangan ng kaalamang legal. "Sabi ko lang kay Senate President Escudero, basta lahat ng pang-abogado, available ako," sabi ng senador. Bukod sa Committee on Justice and Human Rights, mananatili rin siyang chairman ng tatlong ibang komite: ang Committee on Accounts, Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, at Committee on Science and Technology. Bilang chairman ng Committee on Accounts, siya ang nangangasiwa sa mga gastusin at iba pang pinansyal na gawain ng Senado. Kabilang din sa kanyang tungkulin ang pagbabantay sa konstruksyon ng New Senate Building (NSB) na inaasahang matatapos sa kalagitnaan ng 2027. Hawak pa rin ni Cayetano ang Committee on Science and Technology. Noong nakaraang Kongreso, itinulak niya ang modernisasyon ng PHIVOLCS upang mapalakas ang kakayahan ng bansa sa pagharap sa mga sakuna. Siya rin ang nagsulong ng Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act na layong lumikha ng isang independent regulatory body para tiyakin ang ligtas at maayos na paggamit ng nuclear energy at mga kaugnay na teknolohiya. Bilang advocate ng reporma sa edukasyon ng bansa, nananatili rin siyang chairman ng Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education. Patuloy niyang itinutulak ang pagpapaganda ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) at iba pang learning institutions. Ngayong taon, naghain si Cayetano ng ilang panukalang batas na may kinalaman sa edukasyon, kabilang na ang pagbuo ng Third Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM III) at ang "Makakapagtapos Ako Act of 2025," na layong alisin ang mga problemang pinansyal na humahadlang sa pag-aaral ng mga Pilipinong estudyante.

