PHILIPPINES, July 30 - Press Release

July 30, 2025 Jinggoy wants heftier fines, longer jail time for scammers using mobile disaster alerts SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of as much as P1 million against scammers and unscrupulous individuals who use the free mobile emergency alert messaging system for their fraudulent schemes and election propaganda. Estrada proposed the sanctions under his Senate Bill No. 475, which seeks to strengthen the safeguards under Republic Act No. 10639, also known as "The Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act." "Our mobile disaster alert system exists to save lives. Any attempt to exploit it for political, commercial, or fraudulent purposes is irresponsible and dangerous. We must protect the integrity of this system so that people can trust and act on the alerts they receive," Estrada said. Under the bill, any person who misuses the mobile disaster alert mechanism to disseminate information unrelated to its intended purpose -- including election campaign messages, advertisements, and other promotional materials -- shall face imprisonment of two to five years and a fine ranging from ₱100,000 to ₱1 million. "This measure aims to prevent abuse, preserve public trust in our disaster alert systems, and ensure that in times of crisis, every alert counts and every second matters," Estrada said. Estrada's bill comes in the wake of the warning of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) against fraudulent text messages promising financial aid and other forms of government assistance under the name of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). Prior to this, the veteran lawmaker also cited reports during the recent election period where mechanisms such as the Emergency Cell Broadcast System (ECBS) were allegedly exploited for campaign purposes. The Commission on Elections issued show-cause orders to several candidates in Masbate after residents received emergency alerts promoting political personalities. Republic Act No. 10639 was enacted in 2014 to ensure the timely dissemination of life-saving information during disasters through mobile alerts issued by the NDRRMC, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), and other relevant agencies in the event of an impending tropical storm, typhoon, tsunami, or other calamities. "Dapat may kalagyan sa ating batas ang mga kawatan na inaabuso ang emergency alert messaging system. Hindi natin dapat hayaan na pati mga mobile disaster alerts ay nagagamit na kasangkapan sa kanilang mapaglinlang na gawain," said Estrada. Jinggoy: Mas mabigat na parusa dapat ipataw sa scammers na nagsasamantala sa mobile disaster alerts NAIS ni Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na patawan ng hanggang limang taong pagkakakulong at multang aabot sa P1 milyon ang mga scammer at iba pang nagsasamantala sa emergency alert messaging system para makapanlamang sa kapwa. Iminungkahi ni Estrada ang mga parusang ito sa kanyang inihaing Senate Bill No. 475 na naglalayong paigtingin ang mga proteksyong nakasaad sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 10639, o ang "Free Mobile Disaster Alerts Act." "Itinatag natin ang mobile disaster alert system para makapagligtas ng buhay, at anumang maling paggamit o pagsasamantala nito ay maaaring maglagay sa peligro sa ating mga kababayan. Kailangang mapanatili natin ang integridad nito para patuloy na pagkatiwalaan at sundin ng publiko ang mga natatanggap nilang alerts o text messages," paliwanag ni Estrada. Sa kanyang panukalang amyenda sa RA 10639, ang sinumang gagamit ng mobile disaster alert mechanism para magpalaganap ng maling impormasyon o labag sa layunin nito - tulad ng pangangampanyang pampulitika at iba pang promotional materials - ay papatawan ng pagkakakulong ng dalawa hanggang limang taon at multang P100,000 hanggang P1 milyon. "Layunin ng panukalang ito na pigilan ang pang-aabuso, mapanatili ang tiwala ng publiko sa ating disaster alert systems, at tiyakin na sa panahon ng krisis, bawat alert ay may saysay at bawat segundo ay mahalaga," dagdag pa ni Estrada. Isinulong ni Estrada ang panukala matapos magbabala ang Office of Civil Defense (OCD) laban sa mga pekeng text messages na diumano'y galing sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) na nag-aalok ng ayuda at iba pang tulong ng gobyerno. Binanggit ni Estrada na may nauna nang naiulat na paggamit noong nakaraang eleksyon ng Emergency Cell Broadcast System (ECBS) para sa ilang tumatakbong kandidato kung kaya't napilitan ang Commission on Elections na maglabas ng show-cause order laban sa ilang tumatakbong kandidato sa Masbate. Ayon sa mga ulat, nakatanggap ng emergency alerts ang mga residente na may temang pangampanya. Ang RA 10639 ay naisabatas noong 2014 upang tiyakin ang mabilis na pagpapakalat ng mahahalagang impormasyon sa panahon ng sakuna sa pamamagitan ng mga mobile alerts mula sa NDRRMC, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), at iba pang kaugnay na ahensya kapag may nakaambang bagyo, tsunami, o iba pang kalamidad. "Dapat may kalagyan sa ating batas ang mga kawatan na inaabuso ang emergency alert messaging system. Hindi natin dapat hayaan na pati mga mobile disaster alerts ay nagagamit na kasangkapan sa kanilang mapanglinlang na gawain," ani Estrada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.