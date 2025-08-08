Itty Bitty Publishing and The Audio Book Experience Announce Strategic Collaboration for Entrepreneurs

Mary Catherine Jones Exec Producer The Audio Book Experience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itty Bitty Publishing, a leader in concise, actionable publishing solutions, has partnered with The Audio Book Experience to launch a comprehensive package for business owners and thought leaders to share their expertise through both written and audio content at the eWomen Network Icon Conference in Dallas, TX. This collaboration aims to make it easier than ever for professionals to establish themselves as industry experts while catering to changing consumer preferences.In an era marked by increasingly short attention spans and a shift away from traditional reading habits, Itty Bitty Publishing’s unique approach—featuring books written in bullet points and numbered sentences—combined with The Audio Book Experience’s cutting-edge production capabilities, is set to reshape business publishing. With audio books now the fastest growing segment in the industry, this partnership addresses the needs of a market where 98% of Americans reportedly do not engage with lengthy books.“Every business needs a book, and every book needs an audio book,” said Suzy Prudden, CEO of Itty Bitty Publishing. “Readers are looking for alternatives to 350-page books. Time and busy schedules get in the way. An Itty Bitty book can be read in just 25 minutes; cover to cover.”Industry research underscores the vital role books play in building authority—serving as effective vehicles for entrepreneurs to become recognized experts in their fields. Equally important is embracing audio, a medium favored by today’s on-the-go audiences.“With the declining attention span of the American public, being able to deliver your message in an engaging, precise manner allows your reader and your listener to easily and effortlessly connect with the information they need,” stated Mary Catherine Jones, Executive Producer at The Audio Book Experience. “Your voice is the most powerful way to directly communicate with the audience that needs your message. Your words are power.”The collaboration offers tailored, affordable, and supportive services that streamline the publishing journey for small business owners and entrepreneurs. By joining forces at the eWomen Network Icon Conference, Itty Bitty Publishing and The Audio Book Experience provide a seamless “book-to-audio-to-authority" pathway, ensuring critical messages reach a broader audience through both print and digital platforms.Itty Bitty Publishing and The Audio Book Experience have combined their expertise to create the latest in a full service opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to get their message out in an affordable, highly supportive and success oriented way.Media Contact:Pam Hoffman805-279-6705pam@everydayspacer.com

