SCHEQ Foundation Awarded Best STEM Diversity & Cancer Health Equity Nonprofit in the United States

SCHEQ STEMM Award SCHEQ Founder, Dr. Manley, with 2025 NPO Award SCHEQ Logo

National award recognizes SCHEQ Foundation’s leadership in advancing diversity in STEMM fields and promoting equitable cancer care for underserved groups

As a first-generation scholar and cancer researcher, I’ve seen and experienced the roadblocks faced by my own family and marginalized communities.” — Eugene Manley, Jr., PhD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The STEMM & Cancer Health Equity (SCHEQ) Foundation is proud to announce it has been named the Best STEM Diversity & Cancer Health Equity NPO 2025 – USA by Acquisition International as part of their prestigious Annual Non-Profit Organisation Awards program.

Founded in 2023 by Dr. Eugene Manley, Jr., the SCHEQ Foundation is a Black-led nonprofit organization based in New York City. SCHEQ exists to address the deep-rooted structural and systemic barriers that have historically hindered access to careers in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Medicine) and created unequal health outcomes for underrepresented populations - especially those navigating cancer diagnoses and care. This national recognition affirms the organization’s growing influence as a changemaker at the intersection of STEMM diversity and health equity.

“For us, this work is deeply personal,” says Dr. Manley, SCHEQ’s Founder and CEO. “SCHEQ was born from the belief that if we empower people with the tools, knowledge, and community support they deserve, we can dismantle the inequities holding them back - whether in education or in healthcare.”

SCHEQ’s multi-pronged approach addresses both workforce development and patient empowerment. Its programs provide:

• Career Coaching and Public Speaking Services to mentor students and professionals, including those from underrepresented backgrounds, equipping them with leadership skills and personalized guidance to navigate academic, career, and life transitions.

• Infographics and Health Education Materials tailored to increase cancer health literacy and advocacy skills in diverse communities. These visual tools are created with the input of SCHEQ’s Patient and Medical Advisory Boards to ensure they are clear, representative, and medically accurate.

• An Annual Lung Cancer Health Equity Summit, now preparing for its third year, that convenes patients, researchers, clinicians, advocates, and industry partners to explore practical strategies for reducing disparities in lung cancer screening, clinical trials, treatment, and survivorship.

• Two New Webinar Series on Lung Cancer, focused on educating the public and sharing innovations that improve patient outcomes.

SCHEQ's small but dedicated team, led by Dr. Manley, leverages strategic partnerships and community engagement to maximize its impact. The Foundation is also supported by an active Patient Advisory Board, which ensures that all community - facing materials reflect the lived experiences and communication needs of marginalized patients, and a Medical Advisory Board that provides clinical oversight and content accuracy.

Still, the nonprofit sector remains a challenging space. Dr. Manley points to widespread anti-DEI efforts that have led to funding cuts and a shrinking pool of resources for organizations focused on racial and health equity. “Despite these challenges, we’re staying resilient. We’ve ramped up our use of social media, launched donor outreach campaigns, and begun diversifying our revenue streams to reduce reliance on traditional funding sources,” he explains.

The second half of 2025 is set to be a significant milestone in SCHEQ’s journey. The Foundation will host its third annual Lung Cancer Health Equity Summit in Chicago under the theme “Navigating the Lung Cancer Care Continuum.” This summit will expand on prior conversations and develop tangible solutions for stakeholders across the cancer care ecosystem. Additionally, the Foundation will release a new series of culturally inclusive infographics, representing patients from diverse backgrounds and empowering them to see themselves reflected in the resources they rely on.

“Health equity requires intentional action,” says Dr. Manley. “It’s not just about identifying disparities—it’s about building targeted solutions that lead to real, measurable improvements in the lives of underserved communities. That’s the work we do every day.”

About SCHEQ

Founded in 2023 and based in based in New York City, SCHEQ (STEMM & Cancer Health Equity) Foundation is a Black led, nonprofit organization dedicated to dismantling systemic barriers that prevent underrepresented and underserved individuals from entering and succeeding in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, & Medical (STEMM) fields, while also improving health outcomes for underserved populations navigating the cancer care continuum. SCHEQ’s mission is to increase workforce diversity in STEMM and ensure equitable access to cancer care, resources, and survivorship support through empowerment.

To achieve this, SCHEQ develops mentorship programs bridging high school through early career faculty, supports equitable research and clinical trials, delivers culturally responsive patient education using multimedia, webinars, infographics, and community engagement strategies, and leads summits and workshops nationwide to raise awareness and drive systemic change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.