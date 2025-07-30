Moldovan energy planners equipped with new national energy system model to strengthen energy security and climate resilience at OSCE workshop

Energy planners from Moldova’s Ministry of Energy got hands-on training with the country’s new national energy system model developed with the OSCE’s support following the model’s unveiling at a workshop organized by the OSCE in Chisinau from 29 to 30 July.

“What makes this model so important is that it stays with us. Our specialists can now update, expand, and use it as part of routine planning, which builds lasting capacity within the Ministry for long-term energy strategy development. That means better planning, fewer surprises, and more reliable energy for people across Moldova,” said Dr. Sveatoslav Mihalache, Head of the Directorate of Consumer Empowerment, Analysis, Modelling, Forecasting, Innovation, and Cybersecurity in Moldova’s Ministry of Energy.

The model is the first in Moldova that incorporates a climate change impact analysis, which was based on high-resolution climate projections provided through the OSCE. This will allow energy planners to take a long-term look at the impacts of climate changes on the country’s energy system, including demand shifts from rising temperatures and potential effects on renewable energy generation due to changing climate conditions. These insights can be used to guide policymaking and investment decisions.

During the workshop, the staff learned how the model was developed using MESSAGEix, an open-source modelling platform and energy systems analysis software, and how to apply the model for energy system analysis, strategic planning, and policymaking. They explored techniques for developing realistic long-term energy scenarios, ways to integrate climate change data, and how to identify socioeconomic and technological response strategies for addressing Moldova’s long-term energy challenges.

Moldova’s Ministry of Energy will maintain the model and plans to use it for decision-making around the country’s energy security and transition goals. The country aims to diversify its energy sources and decarbonize toward building a low-carbon, climate-resilient system that meets the country’s energy security priorities for decades to come.

The model, its development, and the training workshop were delivered through the OSCE’s extrabudgetary project, “Mitigating Climate Change Threats to the Energy Sector in the OSCE Region”.