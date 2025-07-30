Submit Release
No Error in Giving Custody to Mother Who Didn’t Seek It

The Court of Appeal for this district held yesterday that where a woman sought an increase in visitation rights with her daughter, it was not a due-process violation for the judge to instead remove the child from the custody of the father and turn her over to the mother.

