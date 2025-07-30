ICL Academy Student Aphrodite Deng Captures 76th Annual U.S. Junior Girls Golf Championship
Rising star demonstrates excellence both on the course and in the classroom
"Aphrodite's achievement reflects not only her exceptional talent and dedication to golf, but also the values that define our ICL Academy community," said Dayton Hansen, COO of ICL Academy. "Her success demonstrates how our flexible, world-class academic program empowers students to pursue their passions at the highest level while maintaining academic excellence."
Deng's victory showcases the unique advantages of ICL Academy's online learning model, which allows student-athletes to balance rigorous academics with intensive training and competition schedules. The school's personalized approach enables students like Deng to excel in both their educational and athletic pursuits.
"ICL has been amazing because it’s really helped me balance school and golf,” said Deng. “It’s really special to be at a school where everyone is an athlete and passionate about their own sport.” The championship win positions Deng for continued success in junior golf and opens pathways to elite collegiate golf programs nationwide.
About ICL Academy
Born out of the ICL Foundation's Impact Learning Model™, ICL Academy offers world-class academics in a year-round accredited online school. In 2015, the first incarnation of ICL Academy was founded by educator Kirk Spahn, and accredited as a grade 5-12 hybrid school in Los Angeles, focused on performing arts students. In 2019, ICL Academy became a fully online school, and expanded to meet the needs of driven students across the country. ICL's vibrant community was built on, and continues to revolve around, the foundation of the 6 P's: Passion, Purpose, Process, Perspective, Perseverance, and Personalization. Learn more at https://www.iclacademy.org
