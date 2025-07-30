Dropped Calls by Robert McGuiness: A Powerful Call to Action on Democracy, Survival, and Compassion

A Thought-Provoking Fictional Work that Challenges Complacency and Inspires Vigilance for the Future

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dropped Calls by Robert McGuiness is a gripping and timely novel that rings like a wake-up call to the dangers we face as individuals and as a society. As issues of democracy, survival, and environmental collapse grow increasingly urgent, McGuiness invites readers to consider what would happen if our basic needs water, food, and air were suddenly threatened.In this evocative work of fiction, Dropped Calls weaves together elements of suspense, philosophical insight, and a call for action, emphasizing the wisdom of vigilance and personal responsibility. As democracy falters under the weight of collective complacency, the story presents a scenario where ordinary citizens are forced to confront profound challenges, all while exploring themes of responsibility, enlightenment, and the personal impact of large-scale events.This novel challenges readers to stay vigilant and aware, urging them to recognize that we are all part of the solution. As they read, they are encouraged to imagine the events happening to them, their loved ones, and their communities. The resonance of truth in this book will challenge the reader’s wisdom and may offer a deeper understanding of the world we live in.Robert McGuiness was born in Bayshore, New York, and later moved to Northern California, where he has lived since 1976. An avid “Back to the Land” enthusiast, McGuiness lived off-grid for several years before settling into his current work. He is passionate about environmental restoration, particularly in his involvement with the Oak Restoration project and his work with the Josephine Porter Institute for Applied Biodynamics. In addition, McGuiness is a member of the North American Lily Society. Outside of his professional and environmental pursuits, he enjoys writing, studying, and playing music. Dropped Calls is his second book following The Attenuating Puritan

Robert McGuiness on Global Book Network with Flobo Boyce

