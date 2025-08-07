MTTI Named One of America’s Top Vocational Schools by USA TODAY

MTTI Building Trades Instructor Dylan Coppellotti with Student Zachary Panaggio

SEEKONK, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTTI, with campuses in Seekonk, MA and East Providence, RI, has been named one of America’s Top Vocational Schools by USA TODAY — highlighting the school’s powerful impact on the region’s workforce and economy. The list features standout institutions across the country that provide exceptional hands-on training, workforce readiness, and strong career placement outcomes.Compiled by USA TODAY in partnership with Statista, the rankings evaluated more than 10,000 vocational and trade schools across the nation, focusing on reputation, graduation rates, and employment outcomes. MTTI was one of only a select group of schools in New England — and the only one in its category in the Providence-New Bedford region to earn this national recognition.“Being nationally recognized is great, but what really matters to us is helping people build careers they can be proud of.” said Eddie Ring, Director of Operations at MTTI. “We see it every day: students coming in with a goal, getting the hands-on training they need, and going to work in the real world. That’s what keeps us going.”As workforce demand grows across the skilled trades, medical, and technical sectors, MTTI continues to provide short-term, high-impact training designed to meet the needs of both students and employers. With programs ranging from Automotive Technology and Computer Service Technician to Medical Assisting and Building Trades, MTTI equips students with the real-world experience and industry certifications they need to succeed.This national recognition follows MTTI’s earlier ranking in the Top 5% of U.S. schools for Return on Investment (ROI) in a 2025 study by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce.About MTTIFounded in 1985, MTTI is a postsecondary school offering hands-on, career-focused education. With seven specialized training programs across industries such as healthcare, construction, technology, and automotive repair, MTTI prepares students for real careers through immersive training and strong employer partnerships.For more information, visit www.mtti.edu

