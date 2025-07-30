Protection of heritage in Cambodia and Thailand: UNESCO stands ready to provide assistance

UNESCO welcomes efforts to achieve lasting peace, an essential condition for the protection of cultural heritage in Cambodia and Thailand.

UNESCO has initiated monitoring of cultural heritage sites using satellite imagery.

According to available information, the hostilities may have caused damage to cultural heritage in both countries, including some UNESCO World Heritage sites.

In accordance with its mandate, UNESCO shares the geographical coordinates of cultural heritage sites with the States Parties concerned.

The Organization reminds all parties of their obligations and commitment to respect international law, in particular the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

UNESCO stands ready to provide the necessary technical assistance to ensure the protection of the sites, to assess the potential damage and to implement any necessary safeguarding action.