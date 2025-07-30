Mike Graney joins Secretary Warner for “Just Three Questions!” to discuss diversifying our state's economy

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Mike Graney—Executive Director and Acting Secretary for the Department of Economic Development for West Virginia—and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed where the state should focus its attention for economic development and growth.

The WV Economic Development Office works to attract new businesses to the state.

During the interview, Secretary Warner asked Graney, “What industry sector do you believe will grow the most in the next ten years, and what should West Virginia do to facilitate that growth?”

“Data centers and technology, in particular with cyber and digital identity security. We are a biometrics capital of the country right now. And so, let’s extend that. Let's continue to draw on that. And energy. We’ve been an energy state since before we were a state. So, we must embrace that. And I think that we’re positioned to do so,” replied Graney.

Aviation and aerospace, advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship and small business growth are also positioned to thrive in the next ten years according to Graney.

Graney shared that West Virginia’s pro-business climate makes it affordable, provides a prime location, great quality of life, and a strong workforce. “I truly believe that we need to focus on pathways for expansion for existing companies. In economic development, job number one is to retain the companies we have. Job number two is to help them expand. And job number three is to attract new industries and new companies to our state,” he added.

The interview with Graney and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.