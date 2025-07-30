Submit Release
Commissioner Michael Masiapato briefs media on quarterly report and unveils new security measures, 3 Aug

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato will host a press conference on the report of the BMA in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year. In the briefing, the Commissioner will also unveil new security measures to be implemented across ports of entry to improve traveller verification means and efficient law enforcement operations.

The BMA is advancing its work with new tools as part of the Authority’s commitment to improving border management movement processing.

Commissioner Masiapato invites members of the media to the press conference and unveiling as follows:
Date: Sunday, 03 August 2025
Time:10h00 
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Operation HI -TIVISE – If you see something, say something, Report corruption and suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019 or online on the BMA website www.bma.gov.za  

For media enquiries and RSVPs:
Mmemme Mogotsi 
Deputy Assistant Commissioner: Communications and Marketing
E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za 
Cell: 072 856 4288

